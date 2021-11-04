Elena Rueda, Marcos and Rafael Martín: “The collector must think big”

The passionate story of the family formed by Elena Rueda Rodríguez and Marcos Martín Blanco is a good example of the surprises that are the order of the day in this series on art patrons. Their is the story of the famous MER Collection, but essentially it is that of an admirable couple who made themselves from an unfavorable origin.

Today Elena has 40 years and Marcos, 92. And in the face of the health problems that afflict them, and that they combat with stoicism, although without room for solemnity, there is no better translator for their ideas, always young, than their son Rafael, a natural follower —and not only because of the filial bond— of his legacy, if for something “MER” is the acronym for “Marcos, Elena and Rafael.”

The house where the interview takes place belongs to the sixties, which are so emblematic for the Segovia where it is found as well as for the world, and its interior is a labyrinth of contemporary works of the highest quality, selected by the couple with courage, a countercultural spirit and an admirable sense of diversity. The basements house more than . don’t be sorry, and some of them are in the original boxes they were shipped in.

‘untitled’, by Eric Fischl, dated 1992.

But neither Elena nor Marcos became rich with art, but rather the fruit of what they earned with their sale of suckling pigs and sausages. After a long, sacrificial and unlikely career as agricultural entrepreneurs and, in the case of Marcos, as an economic consultant and former head of the Economic Advisory of the Ministry of Public Works, they invested in this area with such lucidity that, despite the little training that they had prior to their foray into this universe, today they are surrounded by a set of works of incalculable value, and which they acquired when nobody paid attention to their authors.

In this marriage, Elena has been the motor and Marcos, the vision. And in that contrast has been the core of the synergy they have established, which has been brought together in a splendid catalog, and in which the sum of the parts forms a coherent whole and, above all, personal and hypnotic, between genius, here and there, by artists as dissimilar and exceptional as Julian Schnabel, Jenny Saville, Eric Fischl, Juan Usle or Andrés Serrano.

A Pygmalion

Winner of the Arco Award for Collecting in 2004, MER, with a much more focus on the theme of the human body than on a chronology or an aesthetic school, is an impressive collection. But it is no less so talking to Rafael, one of the protagonists of this triangle whose other two members, his parents, have been classified by the American Dan Cameron as “ecstasy collectors.”

“My Father – Rafael says to EL PAÍS – comes from a very small town in Segovia where no one studied, and since childhood he always wanted to train, so that at the cost of effort he went to high school and finished Economic Sciences. From the moment his economic position changed, he began to do a lot of international consulting related to infrastructure, roads, hydraulic planning, etc., for which many of the people he hired ended up occupying key roles, for example, in the administration of Felipe González. Then he was investing and, both as a consultant and in his investments, he had a huge vision. Since they got married, my parents visited my grandmother all the time, and looking for houses they came across this one, with the intention of making three houses: one for my uncle, one for my grandmother and another for them. But the original plan changed, and when they didn’t have a penny, a well-known painter and decorator of houses and yachts, Gerardo Rueda, appeared in my parents’ lives, who in 1979 not only accepted the charge of decorating their house, but also financed their work. And well: among the things he brought there were works by contemporary artists, which at first they did not understand because they did not have an educated look. It’s that Gerardo, who didn’t impose anything on you, was somehow the Pygmalion that opened up the world to them and changed the way they see art, which took shape after a few years. ”

‘A history of sex (Antonio y Ulrike)’, by Andrés Serrano, in the 1995.

That is how exciting the story of Elena and Marcos is. Rafael continues: “Their eyes have improved in an incredible way, and the effort they made to visit galleries, the way they came across Soledad Lorenzo and María del Corral, and the way they entered the world of art, it’s amazing. My father applied industrial technology to cattle breeding, and with the same vision he got along with my mother on this path, and that led them to meet contemporary artists who were relegated at the time, and whose work today is worth a lot of money ”.

It is not surprising, then, that Marcos and Elena have declared that contemporary art has transformed them as people, not without adding: “Gerardo Rueda gave us the bug, and then we decided to visit galleries and museums at least one afternoon a week. After three years we begin to understand something, like babies who start talking. There will be people who say, ‘After a year, you will have learned something.’ Well no, you show it when you suddenly say ‘dad’ and ‘mom’. From there the joy begins. ”

But What is collecting for Rafael, beyond the passion he shares with his parents? “Well, when you no longer have the paintings hanging, you have to stack them and, therefore, there is a passion that goes further. In the case of my parents, a very strong hook was the initial attraction for the painting. And they were realizing that the purchased works had grown not only because of their value, but also because of their quality, and that the opposite also happens, so they came to purge some 92, 150 works, through auction rooms. That opened up a market for sale and then another for purchase. And they showed that with limited resources its evolution could be exponential, because many of the important works in the collection have been bought at the cost of having sold others. ”

A museum

In the midst of this event, perhaps the realization of a first-rate museum, which is pending , is one of the few dreams that the family has not been able to realize, which implies bad news, more than for them, for Spanish society. “The easy thing is always to take away from culture, which is a field in which my father has handled himself with very ambitious criteria, typical of other disciplines,” says Rafael. And he concludes: “It makes no sense to have the works stored, because you are the owner, but what right do you have to have them piled up as if it were a mausoleum? The logical thing is to make them visible ”. Anyway, he admits that he is more optimistic than realistic.