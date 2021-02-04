Elon Musk Children: How SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Educates His Kids To Stay Engaged And Excited – So Kids Too Can Rule The “ Universe, ” Learning Such Tricks About The Most Billionaire rich earth

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who is about to settle on Mars, has already started to prepare his children for it. Musk takes an unconventional way of educating his children to face future challenges and to rule the universe using technology. The goal of this unconventional education system is to keep Musk’s children alive and they continue to be enthusiastic. Elon Musk himself revealed this about raising his children in response to questions from his fans on the popular Clubhouse chat app. Let us know how to prepare our children for future challenges.

Most of Elon Musk’s Child Studies Online

During a conversation with Elon Musk, a fan asked what was the best way to teach a 5 year old today. To this, Elon Musk said that I believe the internet is the best way to educate children. Musk said he often uses YouTube and Reddit to teach his child. Musk said, “I guess most of my kids learn through YouTube and Reddit. I guess there are lessons there as well and if they assess their spending online then it looks like most of their education is done online. Elon Musk recognized that the need today is for an education which should be more interesting and encouraging. For this, video games can be used as a tool.

Children learn this at Elon Musk’s Hitech school

Elon Musk, owner of the Spacesex and Tesla companies, said that while kids can get excited watching video games, there is a way to encourage them even while in school. Allan’s children go to Ed Astra, which he founded in 2014. They also receive a lot of education from this school. Even at this state-of-the-art school, Elon Musk’s children study with employees of the spacex company and learn modern science and technology. These children learn to do coding by artificial intelligence. Elon Musk does not teach his children a foreign language. They believe that translation software will arrive in the coming times and that it will not be necessary to learn foreign languages.

Elon Musk has total assets of $ 185 billion

Elon Musk has a total of 6 children and consists of 17 year old twins. Recently, Elon Musk had another child. Elon Musk is the owner of automaker Tesla, the space settlement on Mars, and the online payment service PayPal. His net worth is $ 185 billion and he is the richest person in the world. Elon Musk has warned in the past that if man does not leave earth as soon as possible and begin the journey to other planets, then humanity is doomed to the end. Musk (49), the owner of the company spacex, has long called for humans to be sent to other planets to protect the future of humanity. To meet the same challenges of space, Elon Musk is also committed to giving a modern education to his child.

After Earth, Elon Musk’s sting in space now

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now owns a quarter of the satellites orbiting Earth. Over the past two years, the company has sent over a dozen Starlink missions. This week, 60 more satellites will be sent from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With this, the total number of Starlink satellites in the class will be 1000. According to the SelesTrack satellite tracking, there are 946 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit, or 27.3% of the total active satellites. This mission is called Starlink17, which is the last part of Space X’s grand plan. As part of this, the company wants to send 40,000 satellites so that it can create a high-speed internet connection. Space X has permission to send 12,000 Starlink satellites over the next few years.