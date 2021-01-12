elon musk fixing a viral car image: elon musk: elon musk never had the money to fix a car, now the richest in the world

The wealth of Alan Musk, the richest man in the world, reached 195 billion dollars (approximately 14.23,500 crores). There was a time in Elon Musk’s life when he didn’t have the money to pay a mechanic to have the car repaired. Elon Musk, owner of electric car maker Tesla, is today the richest person in the world and earns Rs 127 crore per hour. Not only that, but he is now making a brisk effort to fulfill his dream of settling on Mars. Meanwhile, a photo of young Elon Musk is now being shared on social media, in which he repairs his car on his own. Let us know the whole question….

Elon Musk didn’t have the money to fix the car

In 1993, Elon Musk first bought an old BMW car. The car was built in 1978, and Alan Musk bought an old glass from a junkyard for $ 20 to replace the glass on his car. This information about Elon Musk was shared on the social media website Twitter. His image of car repair is now very popular on social media. One user posted this old Twitter photo of Elon Musk saying: ‘Elon Musk is fixing his car himself because he didn’t have the money to fix it. In this photo, young Elon Musk is repairing his car’s rearview mirror on his own. In response to this tweet, Elon Musk said he bought this glass from a junkyard for $ 20. The junkyard was a great place to buy a spare.

Elon Musk was bringing parts from the junkyard

The photo of Alan Musk’s car repair was first shared by his mother Maye Musk in 2019. He attacked Elon Musk’s opponents, saying that in 1995 Elon Musk knew about the car and people say Elon Musk had no idea about the car. Musk’s opponents have criticized his understanding of the car. His mother gave an appropriate response to this. In response to this tweet, Elon Musk revealed that he himself has a habit of fixing everything, old BMWs. The reason behind this was that he couldn’t pay the mechanic for repairs. To repair the car, Alan Musk spare parts were brought in from the flea market. Musk said he bought this old BMW car in 1993 for around a lakh of rupees. (Photo: Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk)

Tesla owner earns around Rs 127 crore per hour

Let us tell you that Musk became the richest in the world, beating Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Despite the economic downturn from the Corona virus, Musk’s net worth has grown by $ 150 billion in the past 12 months. He is perhaps the fastest winning person in the world. Musk has earned $ 17,736 million per hour over the past year, or roughly Rs 127 crore. Indeed, shares of Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, have gained unprecedented momentum. Analysts say Democrats’ victory in Georgia has raised expectations for Tesla as the party pushes the promotion of electric weeklies in the country. Tesla’s share price could rise three times the current price, according to bilinear investor Chamath Palihapitiya. If that happens, Musk will become the world’s first trilinear.

Elon Musk competes with Jeff Bezos, the king of uncrowned cars

Musk, 49, born in South Africa and an engineer by profession, has a 20% stake in Tesla. He is also the CEO of SpaceX. He also has a rivalry with Bezos’ company Blue Origin LLC in the race for private space. Musk’s net worth reached $ 184.5 billion on Jan.6. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s net worth was only $ 3 billion less than Bezos’. Bezos had served as the richest person in the world since October 2017 and had a net worth of $ 187 billion. But on Thursday, Tesla’s rise in shares snatched his reign. Tesla manufactured and delivered 5 lakh cars last year. The figure is nothing compared to Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company.