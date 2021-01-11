Elon Musk Girlfriend Grimes Covid Positive: Elon Musk: Corona to girlfriend of Elon Musk, the richest billionaire in the world, ‘fun’

Strong points:

Grimes, the girlfriend of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, infected with the Corona virus, said on Instagram that “she finally fell victim to the Corona virus”. The Canadian singer recently gave birth to her son X Æ A-Xii Washington

The world’s richest man’s girlfriend, Elon Musk, has been infected with the Grimes Corona virus. Grimes said that “eventually” she suffered from the corona virus. Grimes, a Canadian singer and recently born to her son X Æ A-Xii, said she was corona positive when posting on Instagram. Grimes said: ‘I finally got Kovid but in a unique way I am enjoying this fever dream … 2021.

According to an article published in New York City, Grimes did not say whether Elon Musk and his son also had a crown. Grimms launched Rev Edition of his album last week. His original album was quite populist. Earlier, Elon Musk had raised controversy at the time, saying corona testing was ‘unnecessary’.

Elon Musk Said Something Wrong Was Going On

Elon Musk, owner of the Space X and Tesla companies, said he developed the corona virus and was negative the same day. Elon Musk said on Twitter: ‘Something wrong is happening. Today I took the Kovid test four times. Two tests were negative and two positive. Same machine, same test and same nurse. Rapid BD antigen test. When a Twitter user asked him if this had led to such a surge of cases? To that, Musk replied, “What happens to me also happens to others.”

Musk said his polymerase chain reaction test has also been done in other labs, the report of which will take 24 hours to arrive. He tweeted: ‘I get PCR test from different labs. It will take 24 hours to get the results. When another user asked if he was showing any symptoms, Musk said he had minor symptoms of a cold. There are no unusual symptoms.