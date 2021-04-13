Elon Musk Girlfriend Grimes Post New Alien Scar Tattoo Photo Online Goes Viral: Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Has ‘Alien Wounds On Her Back’ Ruckus

Strong points:

The latest tattoo of Grimes, the girlfriend of billionaire industrialist Elon Musk, owner of Space X, who dreams of building a city on Mars, has become a topic of discussion on social media. Canadian singer Grimes has a tattoo showing Alien’s injuries all over his back. At first glance, a lot of people praised this Grimes tattoo on Instagram.

Sharing this photo on his Instagram account, Grimes complained about the quality of the photo. Grimes said he didn’t have a better picture than this as it is very painful and because of it he needs to sleep. Not only that, he called this tattoo a beautiful tattoo with “ alien injury marks ”.

‘Ready to die on Mars’

This Grimes tattoo has been popular with many people on social media. So far almost 3 lakh people liked this photo. Let’s say that Grimes also dreams of settling on Mars as her lover. In another Instagram post, Grimes said he was ‘ready to die on Mars’. Grimes’ statement comes at a time when billionaire Elon Musk is constantly testing his flagship rocket to go to Mars.

Singer Grimes and Elon Musk have a son X Æ A-Xii. Grimes wrote on Instagram that he was ready to die on the red dust of Mars. Earlier, in a question and answer, Grimes said she wanted to travel to Mars at the age of 50 to help settle humans on the Red Planet. Grimes’ statement comes at a time when Elon Musk announced that he would establish human settlements on Mars before World War III.