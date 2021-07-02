Elon Musk House: The second richest man in the world, Elon Musk, lives in a small house in Boca Chica, near Spacex

Strong points:

Elon Musk, the second richest person in the world, dreams of settling a city on Mars, Musk announced that he lives in a house at only $ 50,000 or Rs 37 lakh given Washington.

Elon Musk, the second richest person in the world, now dreams of installing a city on Mars after hoisting the flag on Earth. To make this dream come true, Elon Musk opened the mouth of his treasure. Musk’s company, SpaceX, is spending billions of dollars to complete the mission to Mars. Meanwhile, Elon Musk made a shocking revelation. Musk, the owner of a property valued at around Rs 1238 crore, announced that he was living in a house of only $ 50,000 or Rs 37 lakh.

Elon Musk tweeted that he had sold most of his real estate in California and now originally lived in a small $ 50,000 house near SpaceX’s space base in Texas. Elon Musk, the second richest person in the world, currently has a net worth of $ 166 billion. Elon Musk’s main house isn’t as big or equipped with lavish amenities as he could afford.

This tiny house is only 20 feet long and 20 feet wide.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has moved his tiny home to SpaceX’s Starbase so he can easily monitor his mission to Mars. It is said that this little Musk house is only 20 feet long and 20 feet wide. This Musk house can be folded and is already built. The house is said to have been built by Boxable Company, a home-making start-up. Musk’s personal video looks like this ….

Boxable tweeted a video in November of last year. In this, the company said that this tiny house in Boca Chica was built for a high profile and “top secret” client. The company also released its video. On Sunday, a YouTuber Meet Kevin tweeted that he asked the CEO of Boxabl if Elon Musk lived at Boxaball. To this, the CEO of Boxabl replied, “I can’t say”. And Boxabl’s Twitter page said, “No comment.”

Declaration of Human Settlement on Mars

Earlier, Elon Musk had announced the establishment of human settlements on Mars before a possible World War III. He had said that in this city to be built on Mars, everything would work automatically. Elon Musk announced his intention to settle on Mars during the Mars Society virtual conference. Musk said his goal was to land a man on Mars by 2026. He also warned that if humans don’t make it to Mars as soon as possible, then humanity’s existence could be in danger.