elon musk jio vs mukesh ambani: Eelon Musk: Elon Musk created “Mahaplan”, the reigns of companies like Jio will be wiped out from the world! – Internet plan based on elon musc spacex satellite will end jio and airtel as the company’s monopoly

Earth’s Richest Billionaire Elon Musk has now fully prepared to cause panic in the internet world. Billionaire Elon Musk, who ruled the electric car market in the world, has now stepped up his war efforts to complete the “mahaplan” of conquering the internet market. Not only that, to carry out this plan, he has to fight with the most legendary businessman in the world, Geoff Bezos. Elon Musk has also started to achieve success in many countries of the world including India in this plane. If billionaire Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX Company (SpaceX), succeeds in his plan, then companies like Reliance Jio and Airtel could be fired from a country like India. Let’s see what is the great success of billionaire Elon Musk ……

Elon Musk forces ‘Mahaplan’ to ‘quit’ Xiao

Musk quickly started working on a Mahaplan to quit companies like Jio, Airtel around the world. Under this, SpaceX released around 1,000 satellites for the Starlink Internet service. With this, Musk became the owner of a quarter of the satellites orbiting the Earth. Over the past two years, the company has sent over a dozen Starlink missions. According to the SelesTrack satellite tracking, there are 946 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit, or 27.3% of the total active satellites. Musk’s company wants to send 40,000 satellites to create high-speed Internet access. Space X has permission to send 12,000 Starlink satellites over the next few years. At the same time, it should obtain the authorization of the United Nations International Telecommunication Union to create a system of 40,000 satellites. In order to provide the internet at a faster speed, it is necessary to place your satellites in a lower orbit so that the signal does not have to travel much longer to reach Earth. This is why the satellites are dropped very quickly into this orbit.

Broadband internet from America to India all over the world

Most of Elon Musk’s latest satellites are equipped with lasers that do not require ground infrastructure to transmit signals between the satellites. According to the company’s website, it is expected to provide internet service to the whole world in 2021 with the recent launch and expansion in the coming times. This way, if Musk’s plan is successful, he will be overpowered to provide an Internet facility anywhere in the world. This will provide Internet access to remote areas of Africa and Asia that are still deprived of it. SpaceX recently made history when the company launched 143 satellites on a single mission. Of these, 133 were commercial and government satellites. SpaceX also launched its 10 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida. It is believed that the speed at which the company launches the mission can reach 50% of the company’s total satellite by next year.

Musk eyes a trillion dollar market in the world, including India

Elon Musk is now looking at the entire telecommunications industry, including India. SpaceX told investors that Starlink is considering the in-flight internet, maritime services, demand and rural customers in India and China. This whole market is worth a trillion dollars. SpaceX plans to provide internet services around the world through Project Starlink. Now Elon Musk wants to try his luck in the growing Indian telecom industry with 100MBPS satellite internet service. Elon Musk has also called on the Indian government to allow satellite internet service in the country. TRAI released a consultation paper in August last year to promote broadband connectivity in India. In response, Patricia Cooper, SpaceX Satellite Government Affairs, said StarLink’s high-speed satellite network will help the goal of connecting all people in India with broad bank connectivity.

Elon Musk’s company has 10,000 users worldwide

Elon Musk’s company is said to have started a trial in which it has so far received 10,000 users from around the world. The company is committed to signing with clients in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Luigi Peluso, chief executive of Alvaraez & Marsal, a company that oversees the aerospace and defense industries, said people were happy with the company’s service. Starlink serves people inexpensively. SpaceX has proven the practicality of its solutions. Last year, Gwynne Shotwell, chief operating officer of SpaceX, said that Starlink is a company that can be made public. Last year Tesla Inc. was taken over by the market and Musk became the world’s tallest aristocrat with an increase in the company’s shares. Meanwhile, astronomers are confused by so many man-made objects in the sky. There has been a demand for a solution to this problem for a long time.

Musk’s path won’t be easy, tough fight with Jeff Bezos

There is a rift in space between two of Earth’s richest billionaire space company owners, Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In fact, Elon Musk and Jefe Bezos want to launch a lot of satellites. With the help of the “army” of these satellites, the two seasoned industrialists will provide the Internet on earth. There was a war on earth with this ambitious space project. Elon Musk’s company, Spacex, recently applied for permission from the United States Federal Communications Commission to allow their Starlink satellite to operate in a lower orbit of space, unlike previous plans. On the other hand, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has said that allowing Elon Musk’s company to pose a threat to interference and collisions from their Kuiper satellite. Amazon’s satellites are also designed to provide internet service from space. Amazon was only authorized by the Communications Commission to launch an army of 3,236 satellites last year.

Elon Musk vs Mukesh Ambani to get cheaper internet service!

Experts say if Elon Musk’s company Spacex enters India, it will face an uphill battle with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, who is preparing to launch 5G. According to a report by Bank of America Global Research, the deployment of Jio 4G has proven to be a game-changer for the Indian internet industry. It has provided the Internet to users at affordable prices resulting in massive data usage. There are now around 65 million internet users in India using an average of 12 GB of data per month. Jio has increased the size of the market by providing data and services at affordable prices. While Elon Musk’s company will face stiff competition in this area, it can gain an edge in villages where people are still confused by poor speed. For this, Musk will not have to lay cables and with the help of satellites, he will be able to bring an Internet revolution to the villages of India. Under pressure from Musk, Indian companies may also need to improve their service.