Elon Musk Lunar Mission: SpaceX Starlink’s Mission Dear Moon Elon Musk: Elon Musk’s Mission Dear Moon to the Moon

Japanese businessman Yusaku Meizawa plans to take citizens to the moon in 2023. Under DearMoon, eight people will go on a 6-day mission to Starlink from Elon Musk’s Space X company. At the same time, Musk says this mission will take people across the moon. He will go so far from the earth where no human has ever been before.

In fact, this spaceship will cross the Moon, orbit around it, and return to Earth. Earlier, Meejiva had decided to hire artists for this, but now she says anyone who gets creative is an artist. There should be a motive in his mind to help people by coming forward.

‘will be ready’

It is not yet clear how people will be selected to take them on missions, but the website’s schedule has said to be completed this month. Musk says the ship will reach orbit several times before 2023 and that it will be able to transport humans safely by the time the mission launches. In fact, the Starship prototypes haven’t been able to land successfully so far. However, Meizawa trusts Musk.

At the same time, before DearMoon, the spaceship in which Space X will take the citizens is going to have a lot of features. The discussion on one of them has already started. It is said in the reports that this spaceship bathroom will be on the roof and that there will also be a great view from here. According to Business Insider, the design of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft has yet to be revealed, but there is talk of its special lavatory.

According to businessman and airplane pilot Jared Ickman, when in use, the passenger will look into space. Jared bought four seats for the mission.

will cross the moon