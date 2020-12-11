Elon Musk Mars Missions: Elon Musk Spacex Starship Rocket SN8 Launch Future: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Rocket Crash And Now

The love of space of Tesla Company owner Elon Musk is not withheld from anyone. Perhaps this is the reason why when Musk’s SpaceX company SN8 rocket, which was in the process of preparing to go to Mars, crashed, it was understood that Musk must have taken a heavy blow. . However, when the experiments are done there is also the possibility of failure and SpaceX was ready for that. Here’s why Musk’s dream of going to Mars isn’t shattered due to the SN7 crash –

The path to Mars is not closed

The path to Mars hasn’t stopped for the company even though SN8 has crashed. In fact, SpaceX’s next SN-series rockets are not only ready, but they can also be launched soon. At the forefront is the Starship SN9 which has been fully assembled and is expected to take off on High Bay 4. Development work took a long time. According to the information, its size is the same as SN8.

What to prepare next?

Let us know that the SN8 SpaceX was part of a fully reusable launch system that could be sent to other planets. Unlike SN8, the N9 cone of SN9 was installed inside the upper bay. According to NASA Spaceflight.com, this would require SN9 to only have one or two static fire tests to prepare for its test flight. Not only SN9, SN10 and SN11 are ready in Mid Bay while SN16 has reached the production site.

What has been achieved with this launch?

While SN8 has not been a complete success, it has not completely failed. In fact, the company ship managed to reach its highest altitude of 12.5 km, which is a great stopover. It was thought that there was already apprehension about her landing, but despite her successful takeoff, descent process and turnaround, important data is in hand. It will be used in future missions.

Musk explained the reason for the crash

Musk tweeted a few minutes after the flight and said, “March, we’re coming.” However, he later said that the rocket landed very quickly, which caused it to explode. He recalled the successful part of this rocket and stated that the stationary rocket took off and changed position during the flight and was in the exact launch path for landing.