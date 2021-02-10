elon musk mars world war 3: elon musk Mars: declaration of elon musk, human settlements will settle in mars before the third world war

The world’s richest billionaire and owner of the spacex company, Elon Musk, has announced the establishment of human settlements on Mars ahead of a possible World War III. He said everything will work automatically in this city on Mars. Elon Musk announced his intention to establish colonies on Mars at the Mars Society virtual conference. Earlier, Musk had said he intended to land humans on Mars by 2026. At the same time, U.S. space agency NASA plans to send humans to Mars by 2033. He also warned that if humans do not get to Mars as soon as possible, there may be a crisis over the existence of humanity. Let’s know what billionaire Elon Musk’s Mars plan is and how he will execute it …..

“ Human cities settle on Mars before the third world war ”

Musk said at the conference, “I understand that setting a goal for a self-governing city on Mars is very helpful. Our focus should not be a few people or a lair, but a self-governing urban colony. He said it was necessary to test whether the human settlement on Mars will end if the supply is cut off from Earth for some reason or if nuclear destruction takes place. Musk said if that happens, we’re not in a safe place. He said: “Will we succeed in establishing a human settlement on Mars before or after World War III?” I hope there never will be a third world war, but if it does, the chances of settling on Mars will be reduced. The CEO of Spacex said that we should try to establish an auto-propelled city on Mars before any third world war.

‘Mankind has reached a fragile state, Mahavinash can arrive at any time’

Tesla founder Musk said humanity currently faces many possibilities. There may be a fierce war, a devastating volcanic eruption or a meteor fall or we kill each other. He said that if I say it clearly, human civilization does not seem very powerful to me. We look shabby right now. Musk said that Mars cannot be a place of escape for us unless a self-governing city is established there. He also said that is unlikely to happen during his lifetime. The billionaire entrepreneur said: “It doesn’t make sense in itself for you to go somewhere where you know you will die but you don’t have a lifeboat.” He said it would reduce the risk of the end of humanity and that he would be able to travel to many planets.

Elon Musk to build a powerful rocket, will travel to Mars

Elon Musk did a second test of his flagship rocket. It is through this partnership that Elon Musk put a stake in human settlements on Mars. However, both tests were partially successful. These vehicles flew successfully and also came back, but they made a hard landing which destroyed them. Previously, Earth’s richest billionaire Elon Musk warned that if man didn’t leave Earth ASAP and start traveling to other planets, then humanity was sure to end. Musk (49), owner of the company spacex, has long called for humans to be sent to other planets to protect humanity’s future. It has been 49 years since Orbiter Apollo landed in the United States, and humans have never been to another planet or moon before.

Musk’s plan to walk on Mars and build a city

Musk’s plan is to get to Mars, the planet closest to Earth, within the next 10 years and start settling humans there. The Moon and Mars are the closest to humans. Venus and Mercury cannot be on the planets. Apart from Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are planets where the atmosphere is full of gas. Although their moon can be visited. Billionaire Elon Musk’s desire is not limited to traveling to these planets alone. He wants to establish human settlements. Musk told people about the importance of single-operating cities on Mars. He also said that only by creating such a city can we save human “conscience” for a long time. Elon Musk said that gradually we are faced with the question of whether we will become an organism capable of moving from one planet to another or not. He said it would surprise us if there are many such civilizations in the universe, which, after advancing for millions of years, gradually came to an end for internal or external reasons.

The Holocaust has happened 5 times in earth’s history so far

Musk, the richest man in the world, said you can see Egypt. About 5000 years ago there was a great pyramid in Giza, but later the people who lived there forgot how to build the pyramid. After that, he also forgot how to read hieroglyphics. Musk said similar lessons can also be learned from the Roman Empire, Sumerian civilization, and Babylonian civilization. Scientists believe that the “Holocaust” happened 5 times in the history of the earth, during which everything was destroyed. Some research has indicated that the Holocaust was frequent on Earth and part of a cycle. The US space agency NASA is developing several security plans to deal with the same threat hanging over Earth. Not only that, Musk isn’t the only person who thinks that man’s future is in space. Musk said: “For the first time in the history of four and a half billion years of earth, there has been a possibility of living outside the earth and moving from planet to planet. However, there is very little time left for this occasion.