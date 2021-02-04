Elon Musk Neuralink: Elon Musk’s big announcement will put the computer chip in the human mind by the end of the year – Elon Musk says Neuralink has started planting computer chips in the human brain by the end of the year end of the year

Working on the project from 2016 through a startup Elon Muskanyuralink with a view to putting a computer chip in the human mind by the end of this year, claims to treat neurological diseases in animals also via experimentalink Washington

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and Tesla, has announced plans to launch a computer chip into the human mind by the end of this year. Musk said if all goes well, the human trial of the brain-computer interface startup named Neuralink will begin by the end of this year. The chip made in this startup has already been tested on animals.

Claiming to get rid of neurological problems

Musk started this startup in 2016 in the San Francisco Bay Area. It aims to implant a computer interface in the human brain to help treat neurological problems such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and spinal cord injury. Musk’s long-term goal with this project is to explore the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

Musk said the plan in response to the tweet

Elon Musk gave this information after a tweet from a user on the social media platform Twitter. This user also asked to get involved in the human trial. The user wrote that I was paralyzed under my shoulders in a car crash 20 years ago. Now I am still here for your Neuralink clinical trial. In response, Musk said trials could begin later this year.

Preparations to start human trials by the end of the year

Musk wrote that Neuralink Implants perform very difficult tasks at a rapid pace to ensure safety. He is also in contact with the Food and Dogs Administration (FDA) in the United States. If things go well, we may be able to do some human trawling earlier this year.

A chip is installed in the brain of animals

Musk revealed in an interview on the private social app Clubhouse on Sunday that Neuralink placed a wireless implant in a monkey’s brain. After that, he played the video game only with the help of his brain. Before that, Neuralink also tries to get these chips into the pig’s brain.