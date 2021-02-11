Elon Musk News: Elon Musk’s Big Statement, Something in Space That Destroys Everything – Spacex CEO Elon Musk Supported the Big Filter Theory, Something in the Universe Kills Everything

Strong points:

Elon Musk made a statement about space that surprised everyone. President Musk has stated that there is something in the universe that destroys everything.

The richest billionaire on the planet and owner of the spacex company, Elon Musk, made a statement about space that surprised everyone. Musk said there is something in the universe that destroys everything. Elon Musk hoped that his company would someday send 1,000 spaceships from earth with 100 tons of equipment and 100 humans each. These people will go to Mars with the intention of establishing permanent settlements.

Musk previously predicted that 10 million people would live in space by 2050, but later admitted there were still problems achieving that goal. He said it would be the time of the review when spaceships stop coming from earth for some reason. In such a situation, will the people living on Mars die? He said if this happens it means we are not in a safe place.

Know what is the great theory of filters

The CEO of SpaceX spoke about the principle of large filters, which was given by Professor Robin Hanson. Professor Robin said that there is something in space that destroys it before life expands throughout space. Professor Robin said in 2014: “This space is very wide, dark, cold, empty and dead. Wherever we look he is completely dead.

Professor Robin said if you see aliens you may be afraid of them, you will be surprised to think how they are going to treat you. You should be more afraid when you don’t see any aliens, you don’t see anything. Based on this theory, Professor Robin said that there is something in space that destroys everything and we can be the next victim.

Aim to bring humans to Mars by 2026

Earlier, Elon Musk had announced the establishment of human settlements on Mars before a possible World War III. He said everything will work automatically in this city on Mars. Elon Musk announced his intention to establish colonies on Mars at the Mars Society virtual conference. Earlier, Musk had said he intended to land humans on Mars by 2026. At the same time, U.S. space agency NASA plans to send humans to Mars by 2033. He also warned that if humans do not get to Mars as soon as possible, there may be a crisis over the existence of humanity.