Elon Musk reaches starbase with one-year-old son Photo goes viral on the internet: Elon Musk’s one-year-old son is also preparing to go to space? Starbase reached X A-12 then made a ruckus

Strong points

Elon Musk reached Starbase with his son, Musk’s son was born last year, photoWashington

CEO of Tesla, owner of SpaceX and one of the richest people in the world, Elon Musk is active on social media. Recently, he shared a photo on Twitter, in which he is seen with his son on Starbase. This photo is going fiercely viral on the internet. Elon Musk’s son, X A-12, is now one year old. She was born on May 4, 2020. People then speculated that X A-12 would be as interested in space as her father.

indicated at birth

Sharing the first photo with his son since birth, Elon Musk used a Snapchat filter on the baby’s face. During this time, he was wearing a T-shirt that read “Occupy Mars”. Everyone knows that Elon Musk is interested in space. He wants to take humans to Mars and establish a colony there. From the first photo, he had indicated that his son X A-12 would also accompany him on this mission.

Reached starbase at age one X A-12

A year later, Musk reappeared with his son. Elon Musk, holding the baby on Starbase, wrote next to the photo, “Installing the spacecraft’s booster motor for the first orbital flight.” People retweet this photo a lot and also write funny comments. One user wrote: “Alan, you might be the boss, but the burden is in X’s hands! At the same time, one user wrote: “This kid is sure to grow up to pilot a spaceship.” Let us tell you that the ship will take off from the starbase.

people did not understand the meaning of the name

Elon Musk named his son X A-12. When he revealed it, not only did people find it funny, but no one even understood the meaning. Some media have also claimed that the X A-12 was in fact the name of Elon and Grimes’ favorite aircraft. Grimes said the meaning of this name but that too could not be understood by anyone. People thought maybe the couple were joking.