Elon Musk satellites: Elon Musk Spacex satellites orbiting the Earth: record satellite of the company elan musk x

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now owns a quarter of the satellites orbiting Earth. Over the past two years, the company has sent over a dozen Starlink missions. This week, 60 more satellites will be sent from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With this, the total number of Starlink satellites in the class will be 1000. According to the SelesTrack satellite tracking, there are 946 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit, or 27.3% of the total active satellites.

Plan to send 40,000 satellites

This mission is called Starlink17, which is the last part of Space X’s grand plan. As part of this, the company wants to send 40,000 satellites so that it can create a high-speed internet connection. Space X has permission to send 12,000 Starlink satellites over the next few years. At the same time, it should obtain the authorization of the United Nations International Telecommunication Union to create a system of 40,000 satellites.

Next year will be 50%

It is believed that the speed at which the company launches the mission can reach 50% of the company’s total satellite by next year. Not only that, according to physicist and former astronomer Alester Aizak, 20% of rocket launches worldwide take place in Space X. Most are destined for Starlink, while others are intended for crew dispatch or of cargo to other customers and international space stations.

Fast internet for the whole world

Most of the newer satellites have lasers that do not require ground infrastructure to transmit signals between satellites. According to the company’s website, it is expected to provide internet service to the whole world in 2021 with the recent launch and expansion in the coming times. However, astronomers are troubled by having so many man-made objects in the sky. There has been a demand for a solution to this problem for a long time.

Record recently broken

SpaceX made history last week when the company launched 143 satellites on a single mission. Of these, 133 were commercial and government satellites. SpaceX also launched its 10 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida. These were launched as part of SpaceX’s SmallSat carpooling program, allowing small satellite operators to travel to space. SpaceX is hoping that small businesses can also enter space through the ridesharing program.