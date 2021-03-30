Elon Musk spaceship: Elon Musk Spacex spaceship SN11 Crash: Rocket launch 11 from Elon Musk’s Spacex spaceship

Washington

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, which was trying to send its own rocket to the moon and the sun, missed out on success. The company’s prototype SN11 Starship rocket flew into Texas on Tuesday morning but exploded just before landing. Previously, the SN10 rocket had also landed but crashed a few minutes later.

The SN11 was launched after a 24 hour delay. He went to an altitude of 6.2 miles, then the landing process began but his broadcast camera was cut 6 minutes after the flight. Commentator on the launch of space comments, John Insprucker, said Starship 11 is no longer returning, without waiting for a landing. With this, another rocket from the Starship series could not complete the flight. However, due to the lack of clear weather here, it was difficult to see the explosion.

Previously, it had been pushed back due to the timely arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration inspector at the launch. At the same time, the first SN10 landed on earth without being destroyed. The SN10 rocket climbed to an altitude of about 6 miles above the earth. Meanwhile, about 10 minutes after landing, the rocket turned into banks of fire, just like its predecessors, the SN8 and SN9 prototypes. Spacex CEO Elon Musk praised the rocket for landing without destroying it.

SN8 and SN9 were destroyed after the explosion during landing. The SN10 rocket had three engines and two of those engines split one by one as they headed into space. The SN10 rocket reached a height of 6 miles in the sky in just 4 minutes.