Elon Musk SpaceX: Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches record-breaking satellite into orbit: Elon Musk’s Space X launches 143 satellites simultaneously

Florida

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company made history this week. In a single mission, the company launched 143 satellites. All of these Falcon 9 rocket satellites were launched on Sunday. Of these, 133 were commercial and government satellites. Along with this, Space X set a record for sending the most satellites together, which was previously India’s name.

Broke India’s record

In 2017, India launched 104 satellites simultaneously. At the same time, SpaceX also launched its 10 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral space station in Florida. After the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, the rocket thruster returned safely to the Atlantic Ocean. These were launched as part of SpaceX’s SmallSat carpooling program, allowing small satellite operators to travel to space.

What was sent?

Of the 143 satellites, 48 ​​are imaging satellites called Planet Superdavs. In addition to that, there are 17 communication satellites for Kepler and 30 smaller satellites for the United States and Europe. Apart from these, small capsules containing human ashes were sent to the Spaceflight Memorial Company Celestial.

Luck for small businesses

The company’s Starlink group was started to offer high-speed internet systems. SpaceX is hoping that small businesses can also enter space through the ridesharing program. Company founder Elon Musk also tweeted, “ I’m excited to give small businesses a chance to go to class on a low cost. ”