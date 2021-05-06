Elon Musk Spacex Starship Prototype SN15 Has Finally Landed Successfully Video: Big Success For Elon Musk, 5th Time The Rocket Has Landed Safely On Earth

Strong points:

Billionaire Elon Musk, who dreams of installing a human city on Mars, has achieved great success. Spacex’s huge flagship rocket SN15 has landed successfully.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who dreams of establishing a human city on Mars, has had great success. His company, Sparx, had a huge flagship rocket up to 6 miles into the sky over Texas and landed successfully. From last December to today, the ship flew for the fifth time and the last 4 test rockets had exploded during the landing.

The warship’s rocket returned to Earth without an explosion after another flight. After this great success, the way for the reuse of the rocket is clear. After this success, Elon Musk tweeted that the landing of the championship was symbolic. This version of the partnership is named serial number 15 or SN 15. The massive 16-story rocket set off from Boca Chica, the Spacex rocket launch center.

StarShip bounced back to a height of 33,000 feet

When the SN15 reached its peak, the rocket shut down two of its powerful engines. After that, the StarShip reached a height of 33,000 feet, and then also shut down its last engine. After that, he returned to earth. As soon as the hover approached land, the engines restarted and took the vehicle to the landing pad.

The final model of the partnership will become NASA’s next lunar vehicle in the future. This spacecraft will land on the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. Elon Musk has a big plan for the stock market. The prototype SpaceX is currently launching is the top floor of its two-part system. Likewise, the 23-story Super Heavy Booster will transport the spacecraft into orbit.

Big step forward towards the manufacture of reusable rockets

Musk wants this system to take humans to Earth’s lower orbit, then to the Moon, and then to Mars. After that, he returned to Earth so that he could use it again. After the success of this fifth championship flight, Elon Musk has now taken a further step towards reuse of the rocket.