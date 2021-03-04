Elon Musk Spacex Starship sn10 explodes: Starship SN10 video: Alon Musk’s rocket returns to shoals by getting too close to the ground, Blow to Mars mission – Spacex Starship sn10 explodes upon return to launch pad 10 minutes after Elon Musk greeted him watch the video

Elon Musk’s dream of a city on Mars, a new flight SN10, Milellan Musk’s flagship, reached an altitude of about 6 miles in the air for the first time although it exploded 10 minutes after landing on Earth and burning Washington.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s dream of building a city on Mars got another flight on Wednesday. Musk’s company SpaceX’s SN10 rose through the air to a height of about 6 miles for the first time, but exploded 10 minutes after landing on Earth and was completely emptied on the launch pad. As soon as the spacex team described the flight as successful, it turned into rocket fire.

Spacex’s flagship SN10 took off and landed on the ground without being destroyed. The SN10 rocket climbed to an altitude of about 6 miles above the earth. Meanwhile, about 10 minutes after landing, the rocket turned into a fire show like its predecessors, the SN8 and SN9 prototypes. Spacex CEO Elon Musk praised the rocket for landing without destroying it.

“ Methane gas leaks from inside the rocket ”

The cause of the SN10 rocket explosion has not yet been established, but Musk often describes these incidents as a quick unplanned disruption. Some sources claim that the rocket’s landing leg was not connected to the base, causing the rocket to roll. At the same time, others say methane escaped from inside the rocket. The rocket flew from Boca Chica to Spacex, Texas, and moved on the same path as the SN8 and SN9.

SN8 and SN9 were destroyed after the explosion during landing. The SN10 rocket had three engines and two of those engines split one by one as they headed into space. The SN10 rocket reached a height of 6 miles in the sky in just 4 minutes. After biting for a while there, the rocket successfully returned to Earth using one of its engines, but exploded after landing.