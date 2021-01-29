Elon Musk vs Randeep Hothi: Richest man in the world and Tesla CEO Elon Musk loses first round to Indian American student Randeep Hothi who sued him

Strong points:

The richest billionaire on the planet and owner of the Tesla company, Elon Musk, faces a tough fight with an Indian student. Elon Musk was sued for libel by Indian student Randeep Hoti and the owner of Tesla suffered a severe first-round defeat. Randeep Hoti is a graduate student at the University of Michigan, USA.

In Randeep Hoti’s trial, a California judge rejected Musk’s argument that his case was unfounded and considered an attempt to silence the billionaire entrepreneur’s freedom of speech. Randeep Hoti is active on Twitter as “@skabooshka”. Randeep was attacked by Elon Musk two years ago after two incidents. Randeep claimed in both cases that he was not injured.

For the first time in February 2019, Randeep Hoti argued with security personnel. Randeep had visited a sales center in Tesla, California. The second incident took place in April 2019. Hoti said he was driving the car, during this time he saw a Tesla test car and posted his photo online. Musk sent an editor online about Hoti, claiming he was a liar and almost killed our employees as he fled the Tesla sales center.

Hoti claimed Musk waged an online hate campaign against him and filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court against him in August. Musk argued that this was an issue with his freedom of speech and therefore Hoati’s case should be dismissed. Elon Musk said Hoti could not prove his statements were false or motivated by malice. The judge dismissed Musk’s plea. Alan Musk of the Bloomberg Report is currently the richest man in the world and has $ 199 billion in assets.