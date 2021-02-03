Elon Musk warns of collapse of civilization: Elon Musk: Elon Musk warns humanity won’t end anytime soon if Earth doesn’t leave soon

Earth’s Richest Billionaire Elon Musk has warned that if man does not leave Earth ASAP and start traveling to other planets, then humanity will be sure to end. Musk (49), the owner of the company spacex, has long called for humans to be sent to other planets to protect the future of humanity. It has been 49 years since Orbiter Apollo landed in the United States, and humans have never been to another planet or moon before. Musk’s plan is to get to Mars, the planet closest to Earth, within the next 10 years and start settling humans there. Let’s see what Elon Musk said next …

“ The future of human-ruled cities ”

The Moon and Mars are the closest to humans. Venus and Mercury cannot be on the planets. Apart from Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are planets where the atmosphere is full of gas. Although their moon can be visited. Billionaire Elon Musk’s desire is not limited to traveling to these planets alone. He wants to set up human settlements and he claims to do all of this in the name of saving humanity. Elon Musk answered questions about the future of his company SpaceX, Tesla and humanity on Monday on the Clubhouse social media app. Musk told people about the importance of single-operating cities on Mars. He also said that only by creating such a city can we save human “conscience” for a long time.

The ‘Yaksha question’ came before the human: Elon Musk

Elon Musk said that gradually we are faced with the question of whether we will become an organism capable of moving from one planet to another or not. He said that we will come to wonder that there will be many such civilizations in the universe which, after advancing for millions of years, will be gradually destroyed for internal or external reasons. The founder of Tesla said: “ All civilizations go through a circle in which they develop, they move in the complexity of technology, but they stop growing and start to decline. Little by little, this civilization is dying. This has been done and if you are a history student you would have known that many civilizations have been destroyed in the past.

Musk refers to the Egyptian pyramids, Roman Empire

Musk, the richest man in the world, said you can see Egypt. About 5000 years ago there was a great pyramid in Giza, but later the people who lived there forgot how to build the pyramid. After that, he also forgot how to read hieroglyphics. Musk said similar lessons can also be learned from the Roman Empire, Sumerian civilization, and Babylonian civilization. Musk said, “Chances are we’ll go through a circle and because of globalization we’ll be less flexible in return. He said the earth also has external threats. However, he did not give further details. Let me tell you that about 60 million years ago, dinosaurs roamed the earth, but they collapsed after colliding with a 10 km long asteroid.

The Holocaust has happened 5 times in earth’s history so far

Scientists believe that the “Holocaust” happened 5 times in the history of the earth, during which everything was destroyed. Some research has indicated that the Holocaust was frequent on Earth and part of a cycle. The US space agency NASA is developing several security plans to deal with the same threat hanging over Earth. Not only that, Musk isn’t the only person who thinks that man’s future is in space. Musk said, “For the first time in Earth’s four-and-a-half billion-year history, there has been a possibility of living a life outside of Earth and moving from one planet to another. However, there is very little time left for this occasion.