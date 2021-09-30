elvira-dyangani-ose:-“i-am-not-afraid-of-being-a-woman-and-black.-the-question-is-whether-others-have-it-“

Elvira Dyangani Ose (Córdoba, 47 years) is, since July, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona (Macba), replacing Ferran Barenblit, who was in charge of this center since 2015. It comes at a time of radical change, since it is planned that in 2023 extension, a huge gallery to be built in front of the building created in 1995 by Richard Meier and which will lead to reordering the spaces and changing the way the museum works.

This energetic and talkative woman, who exudes positivism, has specialized in projects focused on the observation of the narration of history, the intervention in the public space and the recovery of non-Western narratives. From a family originally from Equatorial Guinea, he studied at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Cornell University in New York. After visiting the Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno de Las Palmas (CAAM) and the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo (CAAC), in 1995 joined the Tate Modern in London, where he worked with the African Procurement Committee on the purchase of works related to the African diaspora. In 2014 she was the curator of the Gothenburg Biennale of Contemporary Art and since 2018 has directed The Showroom gallery in London.

Question. Has it bothered you to be highlighted that you are the first woman to lead the Macba?

Answer. No, but I find it interesting to note that the 86% of Macba workers are women, who have brought visible and invisible other people with their work they were in power to get their results. That I am here is a shared merit. The fact that a woman reaches a position of this magnitude does not have to be a surprise. And let it be someone from a community that has considered itself racialized, either. The world I want to live in already understands that this is normal.

P. And were you surprised that no one mentioned that you are black?

R. That’s not my problem. The question is why something was omitted that is part of the history of this museum and of the cultural institutions that have not had people from a racialized community at the helm. I don’t have to say it, it’s obvious. The question is that persistence in perpetuating certain silences.

It would be an incredible achievement to be able to get the public to enter the museum for free in the next five years

P. Are you afraid that will be used against you?

R. No. I’ve been a woman and black all my life. I am not afraid, but the question is if others have it. Maybe I have to take care of how it will affect people who have not had to face that. But with this gesture we all have to grow.

P. Could anyone think that his appointment makes a lot of sense in the Macba, located in the multicultural neighborhood of Raval?

R. It should not make sense anywhere, but in all. There is a social and historical reality in Spain, Catalonia and Barcelona that is linked to other realities in the rest of the world and that has to be visible in any institution that tells the history of this very plural and diverse community. Spain must move forward like the rest of the world. There are far more people than the established white community.

