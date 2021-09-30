Elvira Dyangani Ose: “I am not afraid of being a woman and black. The question is whether others have it “
Elvira Dyangani Ose (Córdoba, 47 years) is, since July, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona (Macba), replacing Ferran Barenblit, who was in charge of this center since 2015. It comes at a time of radical change, since it is planned that in 2023 extension, a huge gallery to be built in front of the building created in 1995 by Richard Meier and which will lead to reordering the spaces and changing the way the museum works.
This energetic and talkative woman, who exudes positivism, has specialized in projects focused on the observation of the narration of history, the intervention in the public space and the recovery of non-Western narratives. From a family originally from Equatorial Guinea, he studied at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Cornell University in New York. After visiting the Centro Atlántico de Arte Moderno de Las Palmas (CAAM) and the Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo (CAAC), in 1995 joined the Tate Modern in London, where he worked with the African Procurement Committee on the purchase of works related to the African diaspora. In 2014 she was the curator of the Gothenburg Biennale of Contemporary Art and since 2018 has directed The Showroom gallery in London.
More information
- Elvira Dyangani Ose: “We want to build the Macba of affections”
- A huge gallery, the main element of the winning project to expand the Macba
Question. Has it bothered you to be highlighted that you are the first woman to lead the Macba?
Answer. No, but I find it interesting to note that the 86% of Macba workers are women, who have brought visible and invisible other people with their work they were in power to get their results. That I am here is a shared merit. The fact that a woman reaches a position of this magnitude does not have to be a surprise. And let it be someone from a community that has considered itself racialized, either. The world I want to live in already understands that this is normal.
P. And were you surprised that no one mentioned that you are black?
R. That’s not my problem. The question is why something was omitted that is part of the history of this museum and of the cultural institutions that have not had people from a racialized community at the helm. I don’t have to say it, it’s obvious. The question is that persistence in perpetuating certain silences.
It would be an incredible achievement to be able to get the public to enter the museum for free in the next five years
P. Are you afraid that will be used against you?
R. No. I’ve been a woman and black all my life. I am not afraid, but the question is if others have it. Maybe I have to take care of how it will affect people who have not had to face that. But with this gesture we all have to grow.
P. Could anyone think that his appointment makes a lot of sense in the Macba, located in the multicultural neighborhood of Raval?
R. It should not make sense anywhere, but in all. There is a social and historical reality in Spain, Catalonia and Barcelona that is linked to other realities in the rest of the world and that has to be visible in any institution that tells the history of this very plural and diverse community. Spain must move forward like the rest of the world. There are far more people than the established white community.
Q.
You had to leave to continue training and work.
R. I wanted to be able to tell things the way I wanted to, with different assessments of the perception of the black community. It seemed essential to me to dismantle the myth about the other and there came a time when I felt that here I did not have the possibility to do so. This is here, whether certain estates want it or not. History must be de-hierarchized, in favor of the plurality of stories, narrators and protagonists.
We must de-hierarchize the story, in favor of the plurality of stories, narrators and protagonists.
P.
In his presentation he said that it was his moment.
A. It would be understood that my time at the CAAM de Canarias and the CAAC Sevilla was going to take me here. But then I felt that the space I wanted to rethink the institution did not yet exist, to formalize decolonial and gender practices in a different way. My challenge will now be to confront this physical structure of the museum, this almost 19th century definition, to take it to a place where experience dominates.
P. Can his arrival end the feeling of elitism that hangs over the Macba?
R. I work not for the museum that I am going to direct for five or ten years, but for the museum that will remain. And that museum has to be inclusive from the one in charge. You have to do self-criticism and break with models like those of the nineties, in which all practices revolved around a more personal agenda. That has to be forgotten and we have to give it a collective and co-responsible meaning. Last Monday I gave the inaugural lecture at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and said: “We have to create a museum that does not want a possible world, but rather functions as that world exists and that gesture reverberates beyond the museum walls” .
Go to a museum must be a special experience. That feeling of immensity does not have to forget the small.
P.
Make sure you want memorable things to happen in this museum.
R. Going to a museum has to be a special experience. That feeling of immensity does not have to forget the small. I am not a friend of great gestures. I like everyday things that make headlines. The memorable things have to do with that subtlety, with the museum being closer. That the square where it is can enter inside the museum, that there is a permeability. There must be a museum in which emerging artists can be invited to develop projects impossible to do otherwise.
P. The museum management consortium (made up of the Barcelona City Council, the Generalitat, the Ministry of Culture and the Macba Foundation) ensures that it will not leave it alone. Will they inject more resources?
R . The injection of resources is necessary. I believe that we contribute to a vision of a more democratic museum and that this will make the administrations help us to program. And if we have a larger museum, with the expansion planned in 2023, we want to have the possibility that the public can enter for free. It would be an incredible achievement to be able to achieve it in the next five years.
Q. Of the ten million budget for this year, nine are fixed expenses and one to program.
R. If you want to have an ambitious museum, it is not a lot of money. Any large exhibition costs that. We don’t want to do blockbusters, but we need more resources and a sustainable economic model. Museum directors have to take advantage of the situation provided by the new Statute of the Artist and the Visual Arts Council to think about new proposals.
Museum directors have to take advantage of the situation provided by the new Statute of the Artist and the Visual Arts Council that is being generated to think about new proposals.
P.
You have asked to be allowed to work.
R. My presentation coincided with the firing of the conservative chief, Tanya Barson, and the director of programs, Pablo Martínez. I was surprised and it could have been done differently. I would have liked to be a participant in these changes because they could affect the winning proposal, which was mine.
Q.
Who’s boss at the Macba?
R . The director. There is a direction that raises the contents, the ideology, the philosophy and the concepts and marks the Macba story. That is my mission, and that of the management is to indicate the things that are possible. We have different roles and responsibilities. It is a bicephaly that governs the institution. The relationship of understanding and cordiality between the two is important.
P.
But it has been said that the manager has more power than you.
R. When you are a black person, people make assumptions about who you are in abstract terms. Not Elvira Dyangani Ose is being tried, but a black woman. Prejudices about the other exist since the beginning of history. A kind of distrust. In the end, a lot of things happen around what is said and commented on and less about what is really happening. It is important to be a transparent institution that gives explanations, because there will be less speculation.
P. The Macba is surely one of the most important museums focused on contemporary art in Spain. Is it recognized as such?
R. In the sector, everyone knows what Macba is. And there is a lot of interest in being able to exhibit and work here. It is true that there is much to do. The other day, a taxi driver I asked to bring me to the Macba asked me if I was going to skate.
You have to consider why only 350. 000 people come every year to visit the Macba. What do we do wrong to not activate the curiosity of the possible visitor who does go to other sites
P. Does it bother you that the success of your work is measured in the number of visitors?
R. The value scales have to be rethought, but that’s the way it is. We have a responsibility to bring more audiences because this museum is supported by public games. And you have to consider why only 350. 000 people come annually to the Macba . What do we do wrong to not activate the curiosity of the visitor who does go to other sites. You have to awaken that enthusiasm.
P. On 2018, the Macba presented its first permanent exhibition, A brief century
. Will you keep it?
R. Until the new building opens, at 2023, the presentation will be maintained. We are thinking about formats around the collection, but also about works that have not been exhibited, about the latest acquisitions, and working around the absence of the collection to generate new visions. I believe that there must be a de-hierarchy between the works in the permanent collection and those that participate in temporary exhibitions and stories marked by t All the works on display, because they are all part of the museum’s history. We have to own the ability to generate stories around artistic objects without having to own them.
P. Define for me the work of your predecessor, Barenblit, at the helm of Macba.
R. He did a work of continuity recovering aspects of Macba from the early years of Manuel Borja-Villel. It is something recognized.
P. What are we going to see from now on in the Macba?
R. My things will begin to be seen from 2023, because until then there is already enough programming done. Yes, the new ideas that I bring in public programs and projects that will help us rethink the spaces of the new museum will be seen before.
P. Is enlargement continuing?
R . One of the most drastic changes that will be seen is how this permeability space is going to be architecturally articulated. Architecture responds to a program of what is needed. We must lay the foundations of that plan of uses in which we seek a possible free programming and a series of habitat spaces that have to be generated, that become living rooms and that allow the square to enter the new building and in Meier’s.
P. But is it an opportunity or a problem?
R. The new, for me, is always an opportunity. I love challenges. I am who I am and what is seen, a frank and open person . That is the one that you are going to find every day.