EMA maintains recommendation to inject second dose of AstraZeneca

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it maintains its recommendation to inject a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those who have received a first dose without serious side effects because, as it argued, nothing is wrong. proves that the second injection risks developing thrombocytopenia.

However, the European regulator pointed out that studies carried out in Spain and the United Kingdom show good results by combining, after a first dose of AstraZeneca, that of Pfizer to complete the schedule, although he indicated that ‘Before performing an assessment, you will collect data to ensure that this is an’ effective approach ‘.

In a press conference, the head of strategy for vaccines and biological threats to health, Marco Cavaleri, said that, given the data provided by the two countries so far, “they show that ‘ there is no greater concern with this approach from a perspective point ”, after which he added that“ it appears to be an effective approach to generate a robust immune response after the second dose of a. different vaccine ”. “However, we will start collecting data to make sure this approach is really as user-friendly as it looks,” he added.

Thus, the EMA maintains for the moment its recommendation to administer the second dose of AstraZeneca, considering that the benefits outweigh the risks. The Pharmacovigilance Committee (PRAC) reported that the case rate remains at the same level of risk (around one in 100,000), while it has observed fewer death alerts, so the death rate has been reduced. As they explain, this may be due to the fact that there is an alert monitoring of health services in case of possible cases, early diagnosis and treatment has increased.

Regarding the possibility of thrombus onset with the second dose, they explained that the EMA is studying pharmacovigilance data to understand if there is an incidence of TTS. “At the moment, we have not seen any results in this regard,” Cavaleri reported.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health, after confirming a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombosis, recommends vaccinating with Pfizer those under 60 who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca, to “avoid one death for every million vaccinated” with serum from Anglo-Swedish society.

Four thrombus deaths in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca in Spain

Precisely, this Thursday health sources confirmed to LaSexta that at least four people died in Spain from thrombi after being vaccinated against the coronavirus with AstraZeneca. The same sources estimated that 20 cases of thrombotic events have been reported in our country after inoculation of this vaccine in people under the age of 60. Additionally, a fifth death is under investigation in case it could also be related to AstraZeneca.

All of these deaths occurred in people under the age of 60 and the average age is 47, all at the first dose, so the incidence rate is five cases per million vaccinated and one death per million of people who have received this vaccine in Spain. As they pointed out, this type of thrombus was not detected at either Pfizer or Moderna.

Madrid recommends second dose of AstraZeneca for vaccinated people under the age of 60

For its part, Madrid ignores Health and recommends people under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to continue the full schedule with this pharmaceutical laboratory. In addition, he announced that he would start vaccinating them from next week at Isabel Zendal Hospital.

This was stated by the region’s deputy health minister, Antonio Zapatero, who explained that Madrid follows the criteria of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and “at least 17 scientific societies”.

In this sense, and given that the recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that these people complete their schedule with Pfizer, Zapatero explained that citizens who are to receive the second dose “will receive an SMS on their mobile phone in which they may accept the second dose of AstraZeneca, reject it and switch to Pfizer, or request a date change for a few days later. “