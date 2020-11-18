Embracer Group Acquires 11 New Studios and Now Adds 46

If we thought Xbox Game Studios was setting the trend with studio buying, it’s because you don’t follow Embracer Group much. This company, mother of Koch Media and THQ Nordic, has 46 incredible studios if we add the last 11 it has acquired.

Flying Wild Dog and 10 other studios join Embracer Group

Of all the teams, which we will detail below, the most famous is Flying Wild Hog. This Polish development studio is responsible for Shadow Warrior and Hard Reset for which it has spent 115.4 million euros. The acquisition, which includes the three studios in Warsaw, Rzeszów and Krakow with a total of more than 260 employees, “underscores Koch Media’s ambition to grow as a global gaming leader,” the company says. Flying Wild Hog will continue to operate independently. In addition to this study, he acquired:

34BigThings – Italian development studio responsible for Redout A Thinking Ape Entertainment – Mobile game developer based in Vancouver, Canada Coffee Stain North – Collaboration team at Coffee Stain Studios (Goat Simulator) and developer of A Story About My Uncle IUGO Mobile Entertainment – Developer Canadian Specialized in mobile games and responsible for PvPets: Tank Battle Royale and The Walking Dead: Road to Survival Mad Head Games – Serbian team based in Belgrade and developer of Mystery Case Files and Dark Parables Nimble Giant Entertainment – developer of Quantum League Purple Lamp Studios – Head of SpongeBob SquarePants team: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedSilent Games: British development studio whose first game will be available in 2023 Snapshot Games: Developer founded by Julian Gollop and Head of Phoenix PointZen Studios: team based in Budapest and responsible from Operencia: The Stolen Sun Series and Pinball FX

With these acquisitions, Embracer Group continues to grow and demonstrates its commitment to the community. So that we get used to the idea, they have 46 studios. Ubisoft has forty and Xbox Game Studios 23.