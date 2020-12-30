Emcesa increases its workforce by 10% for Christmas

I have just launched a Christmas campaign which should be full of uncertainties for the food industry, one of which has had to adapt the most to the situation, it has proven, to some extent, successful in terms of demand on the part of the consumer is concerned.

And it’s that meetings are fast approaching, so it’s time to create gastronomic experiences to maintain the magic that, like every year, accompanies these special dates.

At Emcesa, they are aware of this. For this reason, the Toledo-based company, in view of the forecasts of its customers, the country’s major distribution chains, have increased their workforce by increasing the hiring of staff by 10% for the coming weeks. Recruitments that correspond mainly to people from the Toledo region, in order to support local employment.

Also, in accordance with its 2020-2021 equality plan, the majority of these additional recruitments are women. It should be noted that 40% of the company’s permanent workforce are women.

The CEO of Emcesa, Javier Mancebo, points out that “like every year, and in periods of high productivity, such as the Christmas season, we strengthen our staff, preferably with workers from the Toledo region, thus promoting the local employment, and in short, helping the region in which we are located. We are making these reinforcements fundamentally so that the increase in demand does not affect the usual quality of our products, to which our customers are accustomed ”.

Emcesa’s Christmas toppings, the most requested this holiday

Aware that consumers, especially this year, need solutions that allow them to spend less time in the kitchen to take advantage of meetings to organize, Emcesa has multiplied its varieties of Christmas garnishes, adapting recipes to all tastes.

For this reason, it has 12 references on the shelves made with the typical products of those festivals, where tradition and quality prevail.

All of this, to help make this Christmas, “let’s be the ones who make it as special as possible”.

