Emergency numbers 18, 15, 17 and 112 are not available in several regions including Occitania – ScoopCube

the essential Orange confirms a “technical incident” which affects emergency numbers “like other operators”.

“For some unknown reason, calls from cell phones to emergency numbers 18, 15, 17 and 112 are made randomly, especially when in stealth. If emergency help is needed: Call from a landline or try a new call to another provider, ”tweeted the Sdis du Tarn. If the emergency number fails, you can call the fire brigade using the additional numbers set up for camouflage: 05 63 77 85 52, 05 63 77 35 24, 05 63 77 35 21.

The same applies to the fire services of the Haute-Garonne: “URGENT MESSAGE: According to a national breakdown of all operators according to the emergency numbers, 18/112 is currently not available.

In fact, breakdowns of emergency numbers have been found in several regions including Occitania. Call services 15, 17, 18 and 112 are facing major technical problems. Many departments are currently setting up emergency numbers.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed to BFM TV that several regions were affected. These errors can be the result of improper handling during a maintenance operation. Orange confirms a “technical incident” which affects emergency numbers “like other operators”.

u27a1 ufe0f Follow official accounts for local emergency information and numbers.

When asked by BFMTV, one of the main operators pointed out a global connectivity problem that penalized calls from all operators.

Information from the Directorate-General of the National Police (DGPN) confirms to BFMTV a worldwide disruption affecting all emergency numbers, including 17. However, the police have a contract that allows restricted operations to be dealt with in the event of an outage in order to deal with a limited number of calls.

The official Civil Security bill, which is dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, provided the information that indicated the preliminary figures were being drawn up.

ud83d udcf2 Stay informed about #SDIS social networks that set up temporary numbers. pic.twitter.com/yKirIkk4IJ

The prefecture of Corsica as well as Marseille and Île-de-France are affected. Haute-Garonne, Lot, Aude, Tarn, Ariège and Gers are also in trouble in Occitania.

An emergency number is set up for each department. Olivier Véran announced that the prefectures’ pages will show the numbers.

Replacement numbers

To contact the police in Haute-Garonne: 05 61 12 77 77. The fire brigade on 112. For the SAMU (18) call 05 34 45 35 00 or 05 61 49 33 33 and for the gendarmerie 05 61 14 47 call 69

To contact the SAMU in camouflage, dial 05 63 47 15 15

Numbers for the lot: SAMU: 05 65 20 51 51 05 65 20 51 15 Firefighters: 06 81 16 17 38 National Gendarmerie: 05 65 23 55 00 National Police: 05 65 23 17 17

For Tarn-et-Garonne: For 17 dial 05 63 21 54 00. For 18: dial 05 63 91 67 18 or 05 63 22 80 64. For 15 dial 05 81 98 03 65 For Vinci autoroutes dial 05 53 77 58 10

For the Gers: 15-18 dial 05 42 54 12 78 17: outside of Auch, dial 05 62 60 99 37. In Auch 05 62 61 54 65 or 05 62 61 54 54

Please note, if you do not require an emergency service, please do not overload the lines to check whether your department is having difficulties with this technical problem.