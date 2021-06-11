Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of drug lord Joaquin Guzman El Chapo, pleads guilty to American charges: drug smuggling, murder and money laundering … The wife of Mexican drug mafia El Chapo sentenced in the United States United

The wife of the formidable drug mafia in Mexico, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, was today convicted of several crimes in the United States. Emma Coronel Aispuro admitted in court that she helped her husband run a billion dollar criminal empire. At the time of his sentencing, El Chapo’s wife appeared in federal court in Washington dressed in a green prison uniform. The court convicted El Chapo’s wife of three federal crimes. These charges include intentional conspiracy to illegally sell heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine over the years. Additionally, Emma Coronel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and involvement in a transaction with a foreign drug dealer.

El Chapo’s wife has been in prison since February

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia in February this year. He has been in prison since this arrest. Coronel Espuro’s lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman told the courthouse that she did not expect her own arrest after her husband was sentenced to life in prison. It is definitely a troubling time for my client. We will surely overcome this obstacle. The prosecutor alleged that Coronel Espuro worked closely with the command and control structure of the Sinaloa cartel. This woman helped smuggle drugs in large quantities. He knew these drugs were transported to America. Prosecutors say El Chapo led a cartel responsible for smuggling cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign as Mexico’s most powerful drug lord.

El Chapo’s wife involved in drug trafficking in the United States

The Court also heard that El Chapo’s “Sicario Army” or “Hit Men” was awaiting orders to kidnap, torture and kill anyone who came their way. Prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi told the court that El Chapo’s wife aided and abetted the Sinaloa cartel’s objectives of smuggling drugs into the United States. Emma Coronel helped smuggle more than 450,000 kilograms of cocaine, 90,000 kilograms of heroin, 45,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately 90,000 kilograms of marijuana into the United States during this period.

El Chapo’s wife managed the cartel members

However, El Chapo’s lawyer disputed this, saying his client Emma Coronel Aispuro’s involvement in the drug empire was minimal. She was a very small part of this much bigger thing. The whole world was shocked when El Chapo’s wife was arrested earlier this year. She had been living publicly in the United States for two years, but no action was taken to stop her. At the trial in 2019, prosecutors said the woman helped her husband escape from prison. The prosecutor said that Coronel Espuro acted as an intermediary to convey messages to cartel members after her husband’s arrest. Not only that, he conspired with El Chapo’s sons to plan and coordinate their escape from prison.

El Chapo’s wife could be sentenced to 10 years

Forensic sources said Emma silently listened to all the crimes committed against her. He fears that if the case goes to a new trial, public prosecutors could prove the charges. When the lawyer asked Emma through a translator if she had been involved in the crimes reported by the government? In response, Emma simply said “yes”. Emma’s lawyer has expressed hope that when her client is sentenced in September, she will face a minimum 10-year prison sentence for her crimes.

Married to Mexican drug king El Chapo in 2007

Former American teenage beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro married the dreaded Mexican drug mafia Joaquin El Chapo Guzmán in 2007 after turning 18. At that time, the name El Chapo was discussed not only in America and Mexico, but also in Brazil, Peru and Argentina. The two spend time together after the wedding. In 2012, Emma Coronel gave birth to twin daughters of El Chapo in a hospital in California. Emma hid the father’s name in the birth certificates of these two daughters, as the United States then placed a bounty of over Rs 36 crore on El Chapo’s head. Emma feared that if she revealed her husband’s name, she would also be thrown in jail and the girls would be sent to a health center.