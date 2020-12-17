Emmanuel Macron Corona positive: French President Emmanuel Macron obtained the crown, will be self-isolated – French President Emmanuel Macron found positive for the coronavirus

Strong points:

French President Emmanuel Macron Corona found positive after coronary symptoms Corona isolated for seven days after being found positive

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for a corona virus infection. The country’s government has given information about it and said the president will be isolated for seven days. After getting the first symptoms, he was tested in which the infection was revealed. For the moment, he will only work by remaining isolated.

The French government has informed that they were tested after the first symptoms were seen in the macros. If found positive, he will be self-isolated for seven days according to the country’s rules. During this time, he will continue to take charge of the country and will be able to continue his work in isolation.

Significantly, 59,300 people have died in the land of Corona. At the same time, 17,000 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, raising concern over the increase in cases leading up to Christmas and the New Year. At the same time, a lockdown was announced for the night from 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Macron’s name was also included among world leaders who fell victim to Corona. Corona has been in the hands of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump. Trump was also hospitalized for a few days but was soon back in the White House.