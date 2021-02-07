Emmanuel Macron: France and President Emmanuel Macron express their condolences to India for the accident of the Uttarakhand glacier – the bursting of the Uttarakhand glacier, France expresses its full solidarity with India, Emmanuel Macron expressed his pain

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed sorrow over the glacier rupture in Uttarakhand, responding to Prime Minister Modi’s tweet, writing: France has also shown solidarity with India on the protest against terrorist blasts and macros in France

France has expressed solidarity with India amid the devastation caused by a glacier rupture in the Rishiganga Valley of the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. French President Emmanuel Macron, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, wrote that France was fully united with India after the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, with more than 100 people missing. Our condolences to him and his family.

That PM Modi tweeted

PM Modi had tweeted that he was constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands by Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of all. Constantly talk to senior officials and get updates on NDRF deployment, rescue operations and relief operations. On this tweet, President Macron wrote to stand with India in response.

PM Modi also supported terrorist incidents in France

In October-November 2020, when France was rocked by several terrorist attacks one after the other, Prime Minister Modi also called on President Macron and spoke of India’s support. At that time, there was anger against France throughout the Muslim world over Macron’s declaration against Islamic terrorism. Thousands of crowds in many countries turned out against France every day. At that time, France and President Macron gained considerable strength thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s message of solidarity.

What are the circumstances in Uttarakhand right now

Relief and rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene of the accident in Uttarakhand. Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Uttarakhand police personnel are continually engaged in the evacuation of people. Because of the night, the rescue operations are launched with lights. So far, the bodies of people have been found, while more than 100 people are missing.