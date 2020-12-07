Emmanuel Macron: India-France together against terrorism-radicalism, PM Modi invites macros – PM Narendra Modi meets with Emmanuel Macron, extends his support to France against terrorism

Strong points:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his condolences for the terrorist incidents in France. He also reiterated India’s full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism. Explain that even at the time of the terrorist attack in Paris, India announced its open support for France.

Discussions on strengthening mutual relations

The prime minister’s office said other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest had been discussed between the two leaders. Apart from this, the issue of the Corona virus vaccine, post-Coronacal economic reforms, Indo-Pacific cooperation, maritime security, defense cooperation and improving climate change were also discussed.

PM Modi invited macros

PM Modi and Macron said they were satisfied with the continued strengthening of the India-France strategic partnership. Apart from that, there is an agreement to work together in the Corona era. PM Modi also invited President Macron to visit India after the corona virus infection ended.

France becomes India’s major defense partner

France has long been India’s main defense partner. Recently, India finalized the transaction of 36 Rafale from France. Some of them also reached India. While by the end of 2021 all planes are expected to join the Indian Air Force. A day earlier, the French government had expressed the wish to deliver its in-flight refueling plane to India. Apart from this, Mirage-2000 planes, Scorpion-class submarines were also purchased in France.