A court on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping French President Emmanuel Macron. He describes himself as a right or far right “patriot”. The court also banned Damien Tarel from holding public office in France and from bearing arms for five years. He slapped the president on Tuesday as he met people.

During the hearing on Thursday, Tarel said the attack was carried out on impulse and that there was no pre-planning. During the hearing, he sat upright in the court in the southern city of Valencia and showed no expression. The court found him guilty of committing violence against a person in public office. He was sentenced to four months in prison and a suspended 14-month prison sentence. After the verdict, his girlfriend started to cry.

While slapping the president, Tarel criticized the centuries-old royal war and described himself as a right-wing or ultra-right patriot. He also said he is a member of the Yellow Jacket Economic Movement which took place in 2018-2019. He has firmly defended his actions and opinions against Macron and has not said what policies he wants France to change.

He said: “I think Emmanuel Macron represents the fall of our country.” Macron did not comment on Thursday’s hearing but stressed that violence can never be justified in a democratic society. French President Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday during a visit to Valence, a small town in south-eastern France.