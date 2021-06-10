Emmanuel Macron slapping update: Damien Tarel Hitler fan who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron explained the reason for the attack

Strong points:

The assailant, who publicly slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face, has been identified. The attacker’s name is Damien Tarrell and he continues to play medieval characters in the play. From him the police obtained Mein Kampf, the autobiography of the German dictator Hitler. He lives with his mother. During police questioning, Tarell revealed that he had not previously planned to slap the French president.

The long-haired Tarel was slapped to the ground by police officers after being slapped. He then began to shout “Down with macaroni” (A bass la macaroni). Formerly, this word was used during the war. The incident has been condemned around the world. Meanwhile, the police raided Tarel’s house. Many weapons, the flag of the Soviet Union, Hitler’s autobiography, many Japanese fantasy novels and comics were found in his home.

Tarel is seen with Talwar on his Instagram account

Following the incident, a police source claimed Tarel was a rebel, but intelligence officials looked into several aspects. According to the media, Tarel will have to stay locked up for several days. On the other hand, even after this incident, the French president announced that he would continue to meet people. On the other hand, Tarel is seen with Talwar on his Instagram account. He wears a helmet which is worn during the martial art of Kendo in Japan.

According to French media, two people involved in the slap in the face have been arrested. French Prime Minister Jean Castex called the incident an insult to democracy. The incident happened when Macron was traveling to the Drme region in south-eastern France. He visited restaurants and also met with students to learn about people’s lives after the devastation of Kovid-19.

