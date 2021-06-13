Emmanuel Macron: The candidate and her hijab are important in the French elections: Controversy over religious identity in the French elections Emmanuel Macron

Paris

A candidate wearing a hijab made the buzz during the municipal elections in France. Sara Jemahi, who was the leader of French President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party, is a lab technician by profession. She campaigned in the city of Montpellier as a candidate for Macron’s party until a month before the elections. Meanwhile, there has been a controversy over the photo of the hijab in its promotional poster. After that, Macron’s right-wing party cut Sara Jemahi’s ticket. After which she tries her luck as an independent candidate.

Wearing the hijab even after the bill is cut

Apart from Sara, it is the same with three other candidates. After which he announced that he would stand for election as an independent, defying the party. Sara is now campaigning wearing a hijab. He is in the fray under the slogan “separate but united for you”. “I don’t give up and I always wear the hijab,” she said during a campaign in La Mosson in the Montpellier district. In most parts of France, the hijab is considered a symbol of radicalism.

Sarah is the candidate for the predominantly Muslim constituency in France

The per capita income of the Montpellier district in France is very low compared to the rest of the region. Generations of Muslim refugees from countries colonized by France in Africa live here. Amid a nationwide debate on the role of Islam in France, Jemahi said she wanted to focus on promoting equal opportunities and fighting discrimination. He said it’s my country. I was born here. For the four of us (ticket candidates), the hijab was not a problem.

Ruckus in Macron’s party against religious sectarianism

Hijab photos of Sara Jemahi’s campaign sparked a rebellion in President Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche!) While many party leaders called it religious fundamentalism, others supported Sara. There is talk of imposing a secular law in France after the emergence of Islam as the second religion after Catholicism.

Presidential election in France next year

In fact, the presidential election will take place in France next year, that is to say 2022. In this, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen challenges Emmanuel Macron. The Marines have an advantage after their ultra-nationalist ideology and Muslim ties to several recent terrorist attacks. President Macron’s position in rural areas of France is considered very weak. This is the reason why Macron also tries to present himself as a fighter of religious fundamentalism.