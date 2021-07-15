LETTER SIZE

World Youth Skills Day (July 15)

Emotional intelligence, adaptability … and other skills young people need to find work

It is estimated that in 2030, the demand for technological skills will increase by 55%, the demands for social and emotional skills by 24% and cognitive skills by 8%, according to a report by consulting firm McKinsey.

With the passage of time and the evolution of digitalization in businesses, organizations need leaders with new skills to integrate into their workforce. According to a report by consulting firm McKinsey, it is estimated that by 2030 the demand for technological skills will increase by 55%, the demands for social and emotional skills by 24% and cognitive skills by 8%. For this reason, and to commemorate World Youth Skills Day, which is celebrated every July 15 to spread the importance of promoting young people through the acquisition of skills and abilities that will enable them to enter the labor market, The IEBS Business School, an online training school, describes the eight skills needed to find a job:

Emotional intelligence: Emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, control, and assess one’s own emotions, and to understand, interpret, and respond to the emotions of those around us. Knowing how to deal with emotions is especially important in situations where we are under pressure. For example, when we have to meet tight deadlines. Resolving conflicts and motivating our team creates a culture of collaboration and strengthens psychological safety within services. Digital Literacy: Almost all careers involve the use of some type of technology, so the better prepared a professional is, the more attractive they will be to the recruiter. As digital literacy we understand making young people familiar with different technologies so that they can learn to use any program or device. This knowledge must be constantly updated to keep up with the evolution of emerging digital tools. Persuasion skills: These are the ability to attractively describe the benefits of an idea, product or service by generating consensus. That is, to be convincing. The goal is to get others to see things as you see them. This ability is very important in the business world, whether you are an entrepreneur looking for investors or a professional who offers his services in job interviews. Adaptability: Today’s labor market is constantly changing and no one knows for sure how different sectors will evolve in the coming decades. Therefore, young people must be able to adapt easily to changes. Companies are less and less aesthetic and conventional and need flexible workers who can change their minds as soon as new problems and situations arise. Problem Solving: Problem solving is one of the most important skills that young people who want to develop in the job market must show. It’s common for recruiters to pose hypothetical issues to respondents to see how they’re doing or to ask how issues have been handled in the past. In this sense, experience is essential in order to be able to function comfortably in the different situations that may arise, although with practice it can begin to be acquired. Non-routine jobs today require professionals who must be able to adapt to all kinds of problems that may arise. Entrepreneurship: Professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit have the knowledge and ability to create and build a job opportunity or idea. This does not necessarily mean having to start a business, but rather start self-employment or grow as an entrepreneur in the same working environment. It is about the capacity of young people to be innovative, creative and to take initiatives when carrying out new projects. Growth Mindset: Also known as Growth Mindset, this is about how people perceive themselves and their professional challenges. Having a mindset of continuous growth allows people to be motivated by challenges and to see failure as opportunities for learning and development rather than ignorance or inability. Professionals with this mindset believe that all skills can be developed through practice and effort creating a passion for knowledge. Specific skills: The more specialized a professional profile, the more opportunities he will have to find a job in the sector of his choice. Having the job-specific knowledge and technical skills is essential for success. Additionally, as new employment opportunities are created through technology, jobs increasingly require knowledge of industry tools and applications and targeted training. A good level of specialization allows for rapid profiling in the workflows of the company.

“Beyond the desire to constantly learn, having the ability to adapt to all kinds of situations is more necessary than ever. Organizations need agile and flexible workers who can cope with continuous market changes and a professional and economic future full of uncertainties, ”explains Scar Fuente, Director and Founder of IEBS Business School. “The crisis is particularly hard on young people and, therefore, more than ever, it is essential to train in the soft and hard skills that are most in demand.”

To meet this need for professionals who wish to enter the labor market well trained and with up-to-date digital and technical knowledge, the IEBS digital school offers a large number of programs related to the fields of entrepreneurship, business and technology, marketing, human resources and social media. .

