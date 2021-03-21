Employability opportunities in the hospitality sector, analyzed by Heinenen Espaa

The HEINEKEN Espaa family maintains its social commitment in the hotel industry with a new edition of Conversations #FUERZABAR, the debate forum in which Heineken, Cruzcampo and Amstel bring together various representatives of the sector (hoteliers, associations of the sector and companies linked to this profession) to inspire the transformation of our bars, helping them face the future in the short, medium and long term.

On this occasion, the session focused on the role that the hospitality industry plays as a generator of quality jobs in Spain, as well as on the solutions, talents and skills that its professionals need so that this sector continues to be a driving force behind the Spaniards. economy. A question of the utmost importance, since the hotel industry concentrated more than 72% of the jobs lost in Spain in February, with a total of 300,000 fewer members of Social Security after a particularly difficult year. To this must be added that more than half of ERTE workers belong to the sector and forecasts suggest that one in two could lose their jobs permanently. And no less important, the serious problem of employability from which our young people suffer, since Spain remains the undisputed leader of youth unemployment in Europe, with nearly 400,000 children under 25 without work and a share that is double of the European average (39.9%).

Faced with this situation, it is necessary that companies and institutions get involved to contribute to the preservation and creation of jobs in the hotel industry. To talk about it, Conversations #FUERZABAR had the participation of Carmen Ponce, Director of Corporate Relations of HEINEKEN Espaa and Vice-President of Fundacin Cruzcampo, which works to bring added value to professionals in the sector through initiatives such as #FUERZABAR or Talento Cruzcampo; Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA and vice-president of CEOE; Nacho de Pinedo, Founder and CEO of ISDI and President of the ISDI Foundation; and Enrique Lasso de la Vega, Director of International Development and Institutional Relations at Restalia. The meeting was moderated by journalist Juanjo Becerra.

This is confirmed by Carmen Ponce, Director of Corporate Relations of HEINEKEN Espaa and Vice-President of Fundacin Cruzcampo, who in October 2020 took a new step in her social commitment with Talento Cruzcampo, in a determined action movement for youth: “When a society forgets your youth, forget your future. Therefore, instead of criticizing the attitude of the new generations in the face of this crisis, we help them discover their most powerful accent, their talent, so that they can develop the best version of themselves. We inspire young people to promote the hospitality industry as a sector where they can pursue a professional career. Train them in the skills the sector needs, to make them real entrepreneurs ”. To do this, Cruzcampo and its Foundation adapt to the context and put all their assets at the service of society, surrounding themselves with the best: “The experience of the more than 150,000 hotel customers of the HEINEKEN Espaa family, who represent the half of the bars and restaurants in our country; the know-how of Fundacin Cruzcampo, which has been training hoteliers for more than 20 years; and the involvement of collaborators such as the ATA or the ISDI Foundation, who help us to strengthen key capacities such as entrepreneurship, digitization or soft skills such as resilience ”. In addition, Carmen Ponce appreciated the importance of empowering these young people to become change managers, helping them to take the lead in finding a job or starting their own business. “The young people who are part of Talento Cruzcampo are excellent representatives of the diversity, authenticity and the own focus that hoteliers need to build their future. Two values ​​which have always made the hotel industry a very attractive sector for entrepreneurs and new generations ”.

The president of the ATA and vice-president of the CEOE, Lorenzo Amor, also wanted to influence the difficult situation facing hoteliers: “There was more commitment from the private sector to facilitate this transfer during the crisis than of the public sector. When people fill the streets with normality again in September, the first sector to be saved will be the hospitality industry. Because we Spaniards like to see each other. The risk is that many hoteliers will stay on the road. Help from Europe will arrive, but it will be too late for many freelancers in the sector ”. Likewise, he underlined the challenges that the sector still has to meet: “Greater public-private collaboration, the ability to adapt to new economic models and the training of employees, but above all of the bosses themselves.” In addition, he wanted to appeal to the need to promote entrepreneurship and business culture in our country: “In Spain, we talk a lot about entrepreneurship, but little is practiced. We need to remove barriers, facilitate funding and foster entrepreneurship, especially among our young people. At the moment, Spain is losing young talent in net terms ”.

For his part, Nacho de Pinedo, founder and CEO of ISDI and president of the ISDI Foundation, underlined the importance of continuing education and digitization for a sector like the hotel industry, which depends so much on the environment. physical: they are the ones who help us in the future. We are not in a period of change: we are in a period of change. The consumer is already digital and the mobile is the gateway to any hotel business. We have to get people out of their homes to come to our bars. And if we want to address young people, who no longer need to leave the house to socialize, compete with other entertainment like Fortnite or Twitch ”. He also insisted that the digital transition of hospitality professionals is more urgent than in any other industry: “To be part of the digital distraction of all this new audience, we have to use their own weapons. We need people who understand digital marketing, able to optimize online bookings, manage orders and inventory in a totally digital way, understand the life value of customers, so that they feel loved and taken. in charge. Put yourself on the mind map of users, adopt best practices and use technologies that already exist. For example, the use of QR codes has been reborn, digital letters, online reservation buttons, web pages and social media profiles or delivery, which has become a commodity ”. As well as the need to strengthen the entrepreneurial capacity of these profiles: “Why haven’t dark kitchen companies left the hotel industry? Why are we not looking for models like these, which do not exist and which can help the sector? We must look around us with a critical eye, bet on entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship and, above all, assimilate the culture of trial and error: let us fail faster, better and cheaper ”.

To close the debate, Enrique Lasso de la Vega, director of international development and institutional relations at Restalia, the company of brands such as 100 Montaditos, La Surea or The Good Burger, valued his company’s experience to be more resilient. to that. crisis: “Our strength lies in an economic model created more than 20 years ago. A solid model of acolic growth, in which innovation has always played a key role, with the creation of new brands under the concept of neo-restoration ”. This strategy, which is based on openings to promote job creation, is also reinforced by a clear commitment to entrepreneurship: “With firm support for the franchisee, which includes advice, specific programs intended for young people and an ambitious aid program so that our franchisees can keep their jobs ”.

All the participants in this second edition of CONVERSACIONES # FORZABAR agreed that after the suffering experienced in 2020, we must see the opportunities that the crisis offers us to promote the modernization of the sector and build its future. In need of adding value to the hospitality sector, leveraging public-private collaboration to help it be more resilient. As well as the role that young people must play in this process, as protagonists in the transformation of the hotel industry, by inviting them to act and promote change. And on the importance of relying on training, talents and entrepreneurship as a lifeline in the face of this crisis, to make the hotel industry more competitive by adopting new economic models and relying on capacity for reinvention of the third Spanish industry. # OBLIGATE.

