employers-of-the-agency-will-resort-to-european-justice-if-the-vat-of-all-services-is-not-equated-to-4%

An elderly woman in a residence in the Community of Madrid, in a file image. Carlos Rosillo

Three employers of the agency have shown this Monday willing to resort to European justice if the PSOE does not “lift the veto” on the amendment to the General Budgets of the State that asks to equate the VAT to 4% in all the services. They want to end what they consider “a historical injustice.” Currently, whoever pays for a day center or a residence out of his pocket assumes a rate of 10% , compared to 4% of public and concerted services. According to the companies that work in the sector, this may imply that a person with a place in a private residence assumes a cost more than 100 Euros per month higher than that which would be coupled with a hyper-reduced rate. “We still have 10 days before the veto is lifted, but it is true that this does not happen, we will have no choice but to do other actions ”, explained this Wednesday during a press conference the president of the Circle of Attention to People (Ceaps), Cinta Pascual. She has been willing to use all possible means, as she has said.

The press conference was attended by both Pascual, as the president of the Business Federation of the Dependency (FED), Ignacio Fernández-Cid, and the secretary general of the State Association of Dependency Services (AESTE), the three large employers’ associations that group companies in the residential sector, although all they also provide home help services or day centers, among others. To vindicate this change, they have signed a manifesto, promoted by Ceaps, together with representatives of “more than eight million pensioners and retirees.” Among the signatory organizations are the State Platform of Associations of the Elderly, CEOMA, and the Spanish Council for the Defense of Disability and Dependency (CEDDD). Pascual has specified that it is not a question of “taxation”, but of “justice.”

As Pascual explained, if Dependent people who wait to get a public or arranged place in a residence go to a private place while they wait, they have to pay an average price of 1. 777 , 62 euros per month, plus a VAT of 10%, an amount higher than the average pension in Spain, which is 1. 170, 96 euros – as of December 2020 -. This situation should not occur “if the law were complied with”, which says that the dependent person must receive the service or benefit requested within a maximum period of 180 days. However, “it takes on average 414 days,” has criticized Pascual.

“Social injustice”

Therefore, as long as this situation does not change , the signers of the manifesto ask to correct what they consider “a social injustice”: that these people have to pay a VAT of 10% for these private services when for an identical service contracted in the public or the concerted one this tax is 4%. They assure that this difference can suppose up to 120 euros more per month, in the event that the residence costs 2. 000 euros (with the rate at 10% would be 200 euros and with 4% would be 80 euros). The representatives of the three employers’ associations have been “hopeful” that the PSOE will change its mind and the amendment presented by the PP, by ERC and by the PDeCAT can finally be put to a vote and move forward.

If not, they announce that they will go to court. “If this week our request for an amendment is not addressed, we will go to European justice,” stressed the general secretary of AESTE, Jesús Cubero. The president of the Business Federation of the Dependency (FED), Ignacio Fernández-Cid, has spoken along the same lines, who has pointed out that the current situation is “clearly discriminatory.”