Employment and demand for specialized environmental training are skyrocketing

The defense of the environment and the fight against climate change is already an indisputable priority and is one of the points on which the economic and social development of the planet will be based in the coming decades. Millions of jobs will be created and this will skyrocket interest in specialized training to access these positions.

The leaders of the seven richest countries in the world, the G7, pledged on June 13 to accelerate the “green transition”, to end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, to promote investment public-private sector of 100 billion dollars per year, to promote technological transformation or to create “new highly qualified jobs”.

There is already talk of green jobs in the sector and this includes, for example, positions as operators of renewable energy plants, solar panel installers, recycling plant technicians, sustainability managers or of smart grid managers. “There is a growing interest and a determined commitment to everything related to the environment. There are many incentives for management and its treatment and there is very demanding legislation, which is why specific training of professionals in this area is necessary ”, explains Alberto Jimnez, Doctor of Environmental Sciences and Professor of Environmental Sciences. Master Cumlaude and Inieco.

This expert underlines that “it is necessary to increase the number of professionals specialized in environmental issues both for the Administration and for any company” and recalls that “the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as respecting them within the framework of the 2030 Agenda, they have placed people and territories at the center of decisions ”. Within the SDGs, most of the challenges relate to the environment.

Jimnez specifies that among the most requested subjects are “all those related to the management and planning of natural resources with particular emphasis on the water, energy, waste and mobility sector”. “At the same time, the need to achieve sustainable spatial planning adapted to each space makes all of the territorial information as well as its analysis of the key factors to achieve sustainable development,” he continues.

In this context, the Mster Cumlaude business school has strengthened its collaboration with the Institute for Ecological Research (Inieco), two of the best-known institutions for specialized training in the environment, with the launch of seven Masters in Impact Assessment environmental, Energy Efficiency Management, Management of Renewable Energy Companies, Environmental Management and Sustainable Development, Management and Development of Alternative Energies, Integrated Management Systems and Water Treatment.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric