Empower the role of middle managers, empower the employee … Discover the keys to internal communication in hybrid work models

Building trust, fostering the hybrid model through flexibility, and promoting alternative communication channels such as corporate WhatsApp, zoom, or surveys have been some of the top priorities for businesses during the pandemic in terms of internal communication. But now, after what has been experienced and what has been learned, what should current internal communication policies in organizations look like?

To analyze in depth the present and future challenges in this area, as well as to discuss examples and real cases of these new policies, Learnlight and RRHHDigital yesterday organized the webinar “Trends and challenges of new internal communication policies. New working models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking … “, in which we have great experts in the field, who spoke to us about current trends and future challenges in terms of internal communication.

Streamline the information, focus the message.

Antonio Moreno Lucena, head of selection, training and development at Bofrost *, stresses that “since the start of the pandemic we have tried to inform employees of everything that is happening at all times, but this must now be seen again “. In this sense, all agree on the prioritization of the right to digital disconnection and on the need to rationalize and now focus on the information that is transmitted and how it is transmitted.

“We cannot overwhelm the employee. Back then we were offering a lot of content, but now we have to measure the message, target the communication channel and prioritize the information, ”said Alfonso Bris, Global Head of Talent at Experis.

Anglica Gmez Iturriaga, Director of Culture and People at Atrévia, also discusses the need to revisit the narrative of internal communication in organizations, now establishing a general message throughout history, in turn streamlining the channels of communication. communication. communication that were improved during the pandemic. To do this, it affects the employee’s listening skills, in order to know their needs and know how to prioritize their interests and objectives.

Bet on flexibility and employee empowerment

The evolution towards the hybrid telework model is another key question on which all experts agree. Juan Camacho, Managing Director and People Manager at Learnlight, emphasizes the concept of flexibility, whatever work model we are heading towards now.

“We are moving towards the hybrid model and flexibility should prevail,” adds Alfonso Bris. As he commented, companies must now empower the employee through this differential factor; making them responsible for their work and their role in the company and for that, flexibility and what this implies (the non-obligation to adopt a purely face-to-face or purely home model) is what promotes the retention of talent.

Guarantee the transparency of the message

According to Mara Martnez Corbaln, Senior HR Manager Iberia at Medline, transparency and sincerity in the message and in the way of communicating will be essential during the preparation and the implementation of the internal communication policy, because it will be the means to transmit confidence to the team. In the same sense, Alfonso Bris puts forward humility as a key element to achieve this, as well as security and proximity.

During this transition period, adds Anglica Gmez, we must support the employee through internal communication, generate the confidence to feel in a safe environment, promote the hybrid work model and commitment.

In this line, the feedback between the company and the employee will be a determining factor to ensure the communication thread between the two parties, according to Juan Camacho, so that the internal communication must not only be clear and transparent, but also two-way. , with answers.

Strengthen the role of middle managers

Throughout this process of transition and adaptation within organizations and in relation to the internal communication policies developed, the role of middle managers has been fundamental. Anglica Gmez thus underlines the importance of these profiles and the great effort they have made to achieve current results in organizations. Juan Camacho also adds the need to grant them flexible and two-way communication channels, where they can continue to adequately develop their role at this time.

Click here to relive the full webinar

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric