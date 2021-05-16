End of Taliban ceasefire in Afghanistan: Ceasefire with Taliban ends in Afghanistan, again fears bloody match – Afghanistan ceasefire ends as calls for resumption peace talks end

Strong points:

The ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban has ended, however, both sides have been called on to resume peace talks, although violent attacks also took place during the three days, including the ISIS group claimed responsibility.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said there was a brief meeting in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban on Saturday. In it, he reiterated his commitment to find a way to end the war peacefully and called for the resumption of the interrupted negotiations. Violent incidents have escalated as US and NATO troops begin to withdraw after a 20-year war in Afghanistan.

12 people died in a mosque explosion

The United States insists on resuming talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban. The Taliban and the Afghan government had announced a three-day ceasefire following Eid-ul-Fitr, but violence in the country continued during this period. 12 people were killed and 15 were injured in an explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Kabul, Afghanistan.

Imam Mufti Naiman of the mosque also died in the attack. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for this attack. ISIS has previously claimed responsibility for attacks that targeted several power plants over the weekend. Power was cut off in nine provinces, including Kabul, due to the attacks. So far, hundreds of people have lost their lives in the latest violence.