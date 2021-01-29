end of the world: the Universe will be very cold, the stars will be finished … Will the Earth end? – the universe to expand so much that life ends with death by heat or by a big frost

Strong points:

Many theories have been put forward about the end of the Earth. One of these theories is given by Brian Cox, particle physicist and cosmologist. According to him, the end of the universe will be after terrible darkness. This will be called “death by heat” or “a great frost”. According to this, several billion years or even more, the universe will continue to expand. During this time, the space between the stars and the galaxy will increase rapidly and their light will not reach us.

what’s going to happen?

A time will come when new stars will stop forming and the remaining stars will cease. The universe will reach the state of maximum entropy when all the energy goes to places where there is less energy. According to Brian Cox, the universe will end with heat death. He had said that the universe had developed rapidly. If this continues, no structure will be left. However, not all of this will happen in the lifetime of human civilization.

Expansion

American astronomer Edwin Hubble first discovered in the 20th century that the universe was expanding. They found this by watching the galaxies move away from each other. This expansion is not in the same place. Galaxies that move away from us are moving at higher speeds. Subsequently, Hubles’ law was discovered which describes the rate of expansion of the universe.

The universe will be cold

The peculiarity is that the expansion of the universe also gives a basis for the Big Bang. If the universe is expanding, it must have been extremely packed. If this expansion continues all the time, then all the heat and energy will be distributed in such a way that the temperature will reach absolute zero. The particles stop vibrating completely at this temperature.