End of US military operation in Afghanistan: Taliban wreaking havoc, Biden pressed to escape Afghanistan, deadline set – Biden tells us that the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31 in the middle of a Taliban attack

Strong points:

The Taliban have been wreaking havoc since the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which 1,500 Afghan government soldiers fled to neighboring Turkmenistan, meanwhile instead of helping the Afghan army, American soldiers will now evacuate quickly the countryWashington / Kabul

The Taliban are wreaking havoc and have taken over 100 neighborhoods since the announcement of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Alam is that 1,500 Afghan government soldiers fled to the neighboring country. In the meantime, instead of helping the Afghan army, American troops will now evacuate Afghanistan more quickly. US President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the US military will end its military operations in Afghanistan by August 31.

Previously, the deadline to leave Afghanistan was September 11. Now Biden is withdrawing US troops before the deadline. He said no other American soldier would die. Meanwhile, the president of the world’s most powerful nation also admitted that America has not achieved such success in this celebratory 20-year war.

Water will flow on Imran Khan’s aspirations, India pledged to help Afghan Taliban like this

Untrustworthy Taliban: Biden

Biden also acknowledged that the Taliban are not trustworthy and that there is no need for the Afghan government to be able to control the entire country after the US leaves. He called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to sign a peace accord. He said, “We did not go there to build Afghanistan. Afghan leaders must come together and build the future. Biden said this is a war that cannot be won and that there is no military solution to it.

The US President said at the request to continue the US military campaign now: “How many more, how many thousands of lives of American children do you want to put in danger? I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan. This also when there is no logical consequence arising from it. During this time, about 90 percent of US troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan. The Afghan government had hoped that some American troops would stay there now, but now that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Taliban back shattered by Afghan army airstrike, learn how terrorists’ hideouts were destroyed

America faces embarrassment to suddenly flee

After reigning for nearly 20 years at its Fort Bagram air base in Afghanistan, American soldiers abandoned it in the darkness of the night and returned there. Alam is that he did not inform the Afghan security forces, because of which the local population looted him. America now faces doubt, embarrassment, and self-indulgence in itself. Moreover, he now fears that Afghanistan is headed for civil war again. Seeing photos of Afghan security forces kneeling in front of the Taliban without a fight and the situation like chaos at Bagram Airport, US lawmakers are under tension from security analysts. They now see a return to civil war and terrorism in Afghanistan.

All of this only happened because the Biden administration was excessively speedy in withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan. On the other hand, the Afghan people, faced with war for decades, have prepared for the return of civil war. Republican MP Michael McCoul revealed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s team had warned him that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be remembered as “the year of jihad.” He said President Biden must take responsibility for the killings of people, the oppression of women and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.