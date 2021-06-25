Endalia presents in a webinar how to evolve the flexible compensation plan to attract and retain talent

Endalia presents in a webinar how to evolve the flexible compensation plan to attract and retain talent

Endalia, a company specializing in the management of talents and people through HR consulting, software and outsourcing, will organize a webinar on July 1 entitled: “Flexible compensation: How to promote this key differentiator in the fight for talent? ”, Which will be moderated by Javier Monge, Head of Payroll at Endalia with extensive experience in compensation-related topics. Register here !

The webinar, which will be free and live, is aimed in particular at Human Resources professionals, as well as profiles who occupy positions of responsibility. The session will focus on providing a broad and practical view on how to evolve flexible compensation policies in an organization.

The content of the webinar will be as follows:

Towards full compensation Flexible compensation and employer brand Benefits: starting point and trends Flexible compensation plan process Tools for designing and deploying flexible compensation

Thus, the main objectives of this webinar are that after the session, the participants can apply the acquired knowledge to the particular case of their company. They will know the benefits and impact of developing a flexible compensation plan in an organization, as well as the optimal trends, processes and tools for its deployment.

Those interested in the subject can register for free at the following link.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric