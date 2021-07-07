Endangered Blue Whales in the Indian Ocean

Washington

A University of Washington study found that the endangered blue whale is found on the southwest coast of India and its whale songs can be heard as well. At the same time as their discovery, it was advised to take the necessary measures for their conservation in this area. In fact, tourism expansion is envisioned here and in such a situation it becomes important to ensure Well’s presence here.

Lots of questions about Well

The study was published in May in the journal Marine Mammal Science. Between 2018 and 2020, well activity in Lakshadweep was at its peak between April and May. Study lead researcher Divya Panicker says wells have been seen several times in the ocean associated with India, but the question is where are they, what songs do they sing, what is eating? and how long are they staying here? Their presence in Lakshadweep was understood from this study.

Pygmy blue whale: Scientists who discovered the atomic bomb have discovered the unique world of blue whale fish hidden in the sea, the special song read at

special melody

This is necessary so that a science-based conservation and management plan can be developed. The giant blue whale is found in Antarctica and the smallest pygmy well is in the Indian Ocean. Blue whales rarely come out of the water. Therefore, the method of contacting them was adopted to identify them. The Blue Well produces 1 to 6 sounds in a series that lasts approximately 20 seconds. The common man cannot hear them. Its pattern is different in each stand of vines.

Water Equipment (Hannah Hickey)

How did you meet each-other ?

For the study, microphones were placed in the water at both ends of the Kavarati. With the help of the records, it was confirmed that these fall between the rains in winter and summer. Researchers say Vail may have lived in the northern Indian Ocean and occasionally came to Lakshadweep.

danger of prey

Principal researcher Kate Stafford said: “The Indian Ocean is an important location for the Wales blue – a species that is slowly growing very slowly due to commercial and illegal wailing, particularly in the Indian Ocean.”