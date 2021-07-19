Endesa promotes employment for more than 700 families at serious risk of exclusion

The Adecco Foundation, represented by its president, Enrique Snchez, was received by José Bogas, CEO of Endesa, to take stock of the first year of operation of the #EmergenciaPorElEmpleo project, an initiative launched in June 2020 to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. The meeting was also attended by Francisco Mesonero and Arancha Jimnez, respectively Managing Director of the Adecco Foundation and Director of Operations, as well as Mara Malaxecheverra, Paolo Bondi and Ignacio Jimnez Soler, Managing Directors of Sustainable Development, People and Organization and communication from Endesa. .

Even in the absence of conclusive and definitive data, it is estimated that the coronavirus crisis could push 6 million citizens into situations of exclusion and / or poverty, reaching 31% of the population, against 18% before the pandemic.[ii]. During the meeting, the managers analyzed the results obtained so far, also focusing on the new challenges and actions that will be developed to promote diversity and inclusion in a particularly difficult situation.

Jos Bogas, CEO of Endesa, explained that “employment is the best social protection mechanism, the most precise response so that people in greatest difficulty can avoid exclusion and lead a life of dignity and independence. At Endesa, we are firmly aligned with the SDGs and the #EmergenciaPorElEmpleo initiative has immense potential to move forward in their achievement. In this way, we want to contribute to the realization of the maxim of Agenda 2030, to leave no one behind and to contribute to the end of this harsh crisis which has been inclusive from the beginning ”.

Employment as the main lever for integration 760,000 euros, 753 families supported and 281 employment contracts

This ambitious project aims to help 10,000 families who are experiencing great difficulties because of the pandemic in their access to employment. Thus, Endesa made a contribution of 760,000 euros which made it possible to support 753 family units at serious risk of social exclusion in their access to employment. All of them have taken part in a personalized and cross-functional career path, which has resulted, to date, in the signing of 281 employment contracts.

The profile of the beneficiary is that of a person whose family unit was at great risk of social exclusion, often associated with situations of single parenthood, gender violence, long-term unemployment over 45 years, domestic savings below. the poverty line, etc. people with a very fragile relationship with the labor market or seeking employment in very complex circumstances due to low qualifications, lack of work experience or severe material deprivation. The Covid-19 has shown their vulnerability, placing them in or on the edge of poverty. In this context, the commitment of companies which, like Endesa, take a step forward to support society when it needs it most is essential ”- underlined Enrique Snchez, President of the Adecco Foundation.

The employment route has touched on strategic aspects such as vocational qualification, vocational guidance and intermediation with companies in emerging sectors such as social health, logistics or cleaning. So far, and thanks to the collaboration of Endesa, the following elements have been developed:

1,624 career guidance actions (how to define the professional objective, preparation of the curriculum and cover letter, knowledge of job search channels, etc.), 717 training actions (digital skills, emerging employment niches such as the operator, social health or other training courses such as learning the Spanish language), 1309 actions of the School for employment (acquisition of transversal skills for job search) and 3043 actions of intermediation of work with companies.

Endesa’s support is part of the company’s Public Responsibility Plan, presented at the start of the pandemic and endowed with 25 million euros. After responding to the country’s health needs, the plan now focuses on the economic crisis which is hitting particularly the most troubled households.

Much to do: the next 2 years will be crucial for reducing poverty

The Covid-19 has had devastating consequences on the labor market. Taking into account the last LFS and making an annual comparison with the same period last year, we see that, during the last year, 474,500 people lost their jobs and 340,900 increased the unemployment lists. Thus, the total number of unemployed stands at 3,653,900. In addition, it should be remembered that there are still 542,000 employees in ERTE situation, which are not taken into account by definition in these data.

It should be noted that the social effects of these figures are not immediate and that the economic crisis has a great potential for amplifying inequalities in our country. Unsurprisingly, there is often a delay of up to 2 years between the deterioration of employment indicators and its social consequences: many people have lost their jobs in sectors which no longer generate the same professional opportunities and perceive benefits currently, but not within a deadline They will stop doing this for a long time, so it is essential to intervene before their unemployment becomes chronic and they are dragged into vital situations of poverty and / or exclusion .

Endesa and the #EmergenciaPorElEmpleo school

Aware of the importance of strengthening support for people at risk of exclusion during these months and, as part of its collaboration with #EmergenciaPorElEmpleo, Endesa is starting the school of the same name in July, in which it involves its employees in the challenge of professional integration of people in greatest difficulty.

The # EmergenciaPorElEmpleo school is a volunteering program made up of 6 modules, developed during different training sessions, which will be led by Endesa’s own volunteer employees. After receiving training, professionals will deliver the content of these sessions -va online-, which will start in July and end in December of this year.

This training will focus on essential content to increase knowledge of the labor market and improve the employability of people at risk of exclusion: labor relations (types of contract, interpretation of payroll, etc.), personal finances (financial literacy , savings capacity, etc.), digital identity (social networks, self-application, etc.), the 21st century company (profiles, most sought-after skills, etc.), the selection of talents (test selection or job interviews) and energy efficiency (interpretation of gas bills, social bonuses, etc.).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric