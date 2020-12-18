Endesa trains 420 unemployed women with family responsibilities

Endesa and Fundacin Mshumano launch the Impulsa Mujeres program to support unemployed women with dependent children or other family responsibilities, who need to re-enter the labor market, as they find themselves in a vulnerable situation due to the loss of employment during the health crisis.

Impulsa Mujeres is part of the Endesa Familias program, which aims to meet the education and employability needs of vulnerable families, as part of the Covid Responsibility Plan launched by Endesa at the start of the pandemic, endowed with 25 million euros .

This initiative was born to support socio-professional integration actions through support, training and skills development to improve the employability of women who meet the following requirements: have an intermediate level training and / or training professional; with dependent children or other family responsibilities; who reside in the Autonomous Autonomous Communities in which one of the calls takes place; and who mainly suffered the loss of their jobs in March 2020, as a result of the economic crisis derived from COVID-19.

What does the program consist of?

The program will run from December 2020 to July 2021, with free trainings in Madrid, Andalusia, Extremadura, Catalonia, Aragn, Galicia, the Canary Islands and the Balearics in which a total of 420 women will participate. In each community, 7 training programs of 25 hours will be developed over 3 weeks, with tools allowing unemployed women to improve their employability skills and bring them peace of mind, security, growth and professional development. To do this, they will work on the development of different skills:

Personal skills, such as self-knowledge, professional profile definition, recognition and management of emotions, strengthening of personal motivation, personal brand image and, above all, self-confidence and self-confidence. trust. Social skills, training in the creation of social skills and effective behaviors for job search (verbal and non-verbal communication, social networks, etc.) Skills for employability, professional goal setting, search strategy active employment (platforms, RRSS, etc.), understand the labor market and the keys to selection processes (program, pre-tests, interviews, etc.)

Through face-to-face and virtual training in group mode, stimulating and dynamic methodologies will be used to facilitate active student participation and discovery learning. Likewise, group coaching will be offered, through a cooperative learning model and generative collaboration, creating learning links. And, some time after the end of the program, progress will be monitored and evaluated, in order to assess the degree of application of the tools and knowledge acquired.

Those interested in participating in Impulsa Mujeres can send their request, from December 16 to 29, through this link, where they can also consult the program bases and the dates of the different calls on: https: // impulsamujeres. mashumano.org/

