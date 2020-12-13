ENEL, recognized as a leader in the fight against climate change

Enel has been included in the prestigious “A” List for Addressing Climate Change published by CDP, the global environmental non-profit organization that provides the most valuable platform to assess the performance of companies in the fight against climate change. . In addition, the company ranked at the leadership level on the CDP Water list, with an A- for its performance in managing water-related risks and opportunities. In addition, Enel’s Spanish subsidiary, Endesa, has been included in both the Climate “A” list and the Water “A” list.

“Enel’s inclusion in the CDP Climate A List is a recognition of our company’s position in the fight against climate change, one of the greatest challenges the world faces, promoting the decarbonization of production systems. energy and at the same time contributing to the decarbonization of other sectors through the electrification of energy demand “, said Francesco Starace, CEO and Managing Director of Enel.” Our sustainable and integrated business model, which places climate change as a fundamental priority to create long-term value, has enabled Enel to be recognized by CDP as one of the leading utility providers in the transition to a zero-emission energy system. ‘a company understands that sustainability actions are an investment and not a cost, this is when we can make a significant impact and create shared value around the world. “

CDP’s annual environmental rating and disclosure process is widely recognized as the standard that all companies must meet for environmental transparency. In 2020, more than 515 investors with more than $ 106 trillion in assets and more than 150 major buyers with $ 4 trillion in procurement costs asked companies to disclose data on environmental impact, risks and opportunities via the CDP Platform. This year, more than 9,600 responded, which is an attendance record.

The CDP uses a detailed and independent methodology to assess companies, assigning them a score from A to D- based on the completeness of the information provided, the knowledge and management of environmental risks, and the demonstration of Best practices in environmental leadership, including setting ambitious and coherent goals.

Enel was inspired by the threat of climate change and decided to invest in actions that would increase value creation and help achieve sustainable development goals more quickly, placing SDG 13 on the fight against climate change at the center of its activities. strategy. To this end, Enel has consistently invested in renewables and smart grids, becoming the largest private operator of renewable energy with around 49,000 MW of managed renewable capacity and the largest grid operator with more than 74 million users. final. the world.

The Group’s climate governance model and its approach to managing the risks and opportunities of climate change, as well as the measures taken around the world to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by accelerating energy renewables and the phasing out of their coal production capacity are among the best practices recognized by the CDP.

Enel plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per kWh by more than 50% by the end of 2020, compared to 2007 levels.

In addition, the company recently strengthened its commitment to zero emissions by increasing its GHG reduction target by 2030, from 2017 levels, to 80% from the previous 70%, certified by Science Based Targets. Initiative, according to with a track record aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. With this objective, the Group plans to invest around 70 billion d euros and reach around 120 GW of consolidated installed capacity by 2030, i.e. 2.7 times more than the approximately 45 GW currently installed.

Enel’s leadership in sustainable development is recognized worldwide thanks to the Group’s presence in other prestigious sustainability indices and classifications, such as the MSCI ESG Leaders indices, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe , the FTSE4Good index series, the Euronext Vigeo indices. Eiris, the STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, the ISS “Prime” rating, the Bloomberg Gender Equality index, the Refinitiv TOP 100 Diversity and Inclusion Index, the Equileap Gender Equality in Europe ranking, the Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, the ECPI indices and the Thomson Reuters / S-Network ESG Best Practices indices.

The Group is attracting more and more the attention of socially responsible investors, whose participation in the company is constantly increasing and represents around 13.4% of Enel’s share capital, ie almost double the levels of 2014. This In line with the growing recognition of the importance of non-financial elements in creating long-term sustainable value, it reflects the strengthening of Enel’s leadership in sustainable development worldwide.

Enel’s commitment to promote the implementation of renewable energies, recognized by the CDP, is implemented through a circular approach throughout the value chain, from the construction of factories to relations with customers and suppliers. For more information on how Enel Green Power, the Enel group company responsible for developing and managing renewable energy around the world, has developed a circular business model, please see:

https://www.enelgreenpower.com/es/historias/articles/2020/09/economia-circular-reactivacion-green

