Energy drinks of banana, pineapple, lemon and honey – Whidbey Daily News

Instant Energy Drink: – Sometimes there is a lack of water in the body. Feeling tired and weak. In such a situation, it is very important for you to drink energy drinks. If you prepare and drink it at home, your body will benefit a lot.

After hard work, exercise, coming out in the heat, we feel the need for an energy drink instead of water. Because energy drinks are not healthy in the market. As much as you prepare at home with natural fruits. That’s why today we will tell you how to make some of the best energy drinks, drinks that will give you many benefits.

Banana and orange drink will give instant energy release-

You can prepare banana and orange energy drink at home. For this you have to take half a banana, a cup of orange juice, some yogurt and the same amount of coconut water. Then put all this in the mixer and take the PC well. Now you can drink it even after it has been cooled in the fridge if you want. This drink will give you instant energy.

Spinach, pineapple and apple are beneficial for the body.

Spinach, apple fruit and pineapple are energy drinks for the body along with giving enough energy to the body. For this, take equal amounts of chopped spinach, chopped apples and pineapple. Then add some lemon juice, add water as required and take PC in the mixer. If you drink this drink it will be very beneficial for the body besides getting instant getting leave. Because spinach contains anti-id oxidant elements, apples contain a variety of vitamins and natural sugars, potassium, etc. Lemons contain electrolytes. Which is very beneficial for the body.

Drinking this coconut water, lemon and honey will give you plenty of energy.

Whether it is summer or any other season, this special drink will be beneficial for your health and strength in every season. For this, take half a glass of coconut water, a teaspoon of honey, a pinch of salt, half a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice pc in a mixer. It can then be refrigerated. This drink will give you a lot of energy.

Drink this energy drink immediately-

You are coming from outside and you have less time. So you can also drink lemon water. For this, put fresh lemon in a glass of water, add salt and sugar to taste. Now you can drink it by adding ice cubes or as you like. Consuming it will eliminate the lack of water and you will also get instant energy release.