Engineering and remote working, workforce trends for tech talent in 2021

A “soup of their own chocolate” is what engineers around the world consume when they adapt to teleworking, with information technologies that they themselves have created, implemented and which , to this day, strengthen their talent. The shift in workforce hit them after the pandemic as well, so Terminal, a work center focused on the placement of engineers, developers, programmers and other tech professionals, reveals how they’ve got it. adapt to remote work.

While technology is their strong suit, engineers also face challenges such as leading or being led without having physical contact. In a survey conducted by Terminal among 1010 software specialists from Canada, the United States and Latin America, 74% of these professionals consider that their companies have adapted correctly to telework formats, and that beyond the Returning to normal, they seek to develop into the new normal without moving to the United States, with recruitment formats closer to their training and with the flexibility to stay connected from home.

“After a pandemic, leaders and employers will need to look to the talent where it resides and give them the flexibility and support to work remotely. Elite tech talent has unique requirements that companies must meet if they want to. ranks, ”says Scar Terrazas, Head of Terminal Community Partnerships.

Before the emergence of Covid-19, only 37% of engineers had the ability to telecommute; now 86% operate that way. In addition, 80% of engineers consider that working from home and combining it with the office is one of their future options; while a third want to be 100% remote.

Of the tech talent surveyed, 17% were made up of Mexicans, and 9% were workers in addition to other Latin American countries, as an example of how Latin American engineers have adapted to remote working.

88% of Latino talent in this industry want to work remotely at least 3 or more days a week after the pandemic, compared to just 72% of Canadian engineers. In addition, 72% of Latin American programmers consider a better work-life balance to be one of the benefits of a home office, compared to 59% of Canadians surveyed.

While 44% of Canadians in the sample felt that working from home made them more productive, 58% of Latinos in the IT sector noted that it was an advantage.

Among the general sample, 67% correspond to millennials aged 24 to 39, who emphasized the benefits of working from home for them. More than two-thirds appreciate not traveling to go to the office, 61% consider that they have a better balance in their professional life, 52% feel more independent, 46% have seen an improvement in their productivity, 37% feel feel less stressed and 22% consider that communication with teams is more proactive.

When it comes to retaining talent, the key word for companies is “benefits” because just like working from home, employees also want to receive benefit packages in the same format. It is important to have more flexible working hours and 22% consider it as such; Engineers also appreciate things that enhance their learning and promote their development at a distance, technological and productivity tools, mental health services and subscriptions, or public services, the Internet and even the options for caring for their children at home. the House.

46% of engineers worldwide face a concern fueled by the pandemic: layoffs. While 74% knew how to adapt to telecommuting, the demand for companies to worry about their emotions is on the rise. 40% of Canadians say their mental health deteriorated during the pandemic, compared to 32% of Latin American engineers.

For those who consider that when the pandemic subsides, the offices will fill up again, it must be said that 70% of engineers in the world consider that it is better to work from home even when leaving it does not put their health in danger. 83% of Latinos in this industry confirmed that not going to the office makes them more productive, compared to 66% of Canadians who were asked the same question.

One of the needs they put on the table is time zone alignment, as 86% of IT talent say they are more productive when their teams are working the same hours. Latin American engineers say a coworking space makes them more productive (64%), while a similar time zone also plays a role.

While it is true that some companies have downsized during the pandemic, Terminal has data that the demand for engineering talent far exceeds supply. 64% of engineers surveyed state that there is a shortage of software developers in their companies: 65% consider this to be due to the slowdown in technical development by organizations, in 61% because engineers work too much, in 55% because of the growth capacity of workers is limited and 35% because innovation is hampered.

In addition, while the engineers surveyed, 84% of whom were men, found advantages in teleworking, they also exposed a list of challenges from companies, such as lack of daily interaction (58%), problems of collaboration (39%), isolation (39%) and exhaustion or lack of motivation (36%).

According to them, less than half of employers offer specific benefits remotely to support employees, such as technology and productivity tools, public mental health and Internet services or services, or other home office allowances.

Being at home, close to family, and being productive has also put the finger on another injury at work. 67% of software developers would like to work in a company or technology center in the United States; However, one of the changes teleworking brings is the perception of a move, as only 39% of talent would be willing to leave their current address.

“I don’t want to move to the United States at all” was the most popular response from Terminal interviewees, who included gun violence, politics and the coronavirus as the main drawbacks of this entity.

Another interesting point is the salary, as engineers are not in favor of this being based on location. About 45% of engineers feel underpaid or poorly paid, while 44% consider their salary to be adequate. Differences in the perception of the amount are more evident at the regional level, 47% of Canadians consider that they are fairly paid according to where they live, their experience and the industry in which they work, compared to 41% of Canadians. . Latin American professionals. 49% of engineers say they would only accept a location-based salary if the cost of living fell by 20% or more.

Those who were already part of a company had to adapt communication and leadership formats to a “house” format. The bigger problem is for those who have sought out or have been chosen by a company to be part of a new workforce in the midst of social distancing. Recruiting engineers is a serious problem, or at least they manifest it in Terminal interviews, where 97% of engineers reported at least one explosion in the maintenance process.

71% of Canadians responded that they were asked to test the board during the interview, which is to receive a sample business problem, so that they can answer how they are going to solve it, which does not not always allow them to show their reach. In Latin America, only 45% of candidates were asked for this exam.

59% consider that they should meet several times with recruiters before being hired, 49% consider that the approaches are “generic” and not very aligned with their profiles; while 43% say there are delays in procedures, causing them to be rejected from jobs.

Finally, to avoid losing elite candidates, companies should know that the engineers interviewed by Terminal are attracted to a position where the salary is attractive, followed by an exciting job, a clear company culture and ‘a clarity of professional growth that they will have.

