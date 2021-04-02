English court creates preferential phone line for customers with disabilities

This hotline, with the number 900293611, will be operational from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will be attended by 68 professionals with experience in customer service and specifically trained to provide the best possible service to customers. . disabled customers

The English Court has launched a preferential service telephone line for customers with disabilities. This line, with the number 900293611, is free and operates from Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The goal of this initiative is to provide specialized care to customers with disabilities who need to contact the company to resolve any questions or make a purchase or complaint.

This service will be followed by 68 experienced customer service professionals, specially trained to provide this type of assistance. They are employees aware and aware of the importance of providing excellent care and who have a particular sensitivity to deal with these particular cases.

The English Court had the support and collaboration of experts in this field to launch this cutting-edge service, which aims to facilitate the management of clients who, due to their circumstances, require diverse attention.

These types of actions are part of the societal commitment policy that the company is developing and which leads it to participate responsibly in various social, cultural, educational and sporting activities.

