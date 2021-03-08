English in Chinese curriculum: Chinese lawmaker Xu Jin proposes to remove English as a major subject from the curriculum in China: debate intensified after proposal to remove English from the curriculum in China

The proposal to exclude the English language from the Chinese program has sparked debate in parliament over the proposal to remove English from Chinese social media. In 2001, China made English compulsory in university courses.

The debate among experts and on the internet intensified after a member of China’s National Advisory Committee proposed to remove English from the core subject in primary and secondary schools. Most people say English shouldn’t be dropped from the program as it develops the ability to compete with other countries.

China has made English compulsory since 2001

With the support of the Chinese government, schools and colleges have made the teaching of English compulsory since 2001, after which English rose to prominence in the Mandarin-speaking country. Shu Jin, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese Public Policy Consultative Conference (CPCC), proposed that English should not be taught as a major subject like Chinese and math, and that students’ skills in subjects such as physical education, music and the arts There should be more focus on augmentation.

How powerful are the proposers Shu Jin

Shu is a member of the “Jiu San Society”, one of the eight non-Communist parties authorized by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. According to the China Daily newspaper, Shu suggested that English and other foreign languages ​​should not be included as a compulsory subject for the National College entrance exam.

This argument was in favor of the end of English

He said ten percent of class hours are spent studying English and less than ten percent of college graduates use it. Shu said that in addition, “ smart ” machines are used for translation, which also makes translations difficult, and translators in the age of artificial intelligence are among the ten professions that will be completed first. in the future.

The debate intensifies in China

Debate over Shu’s proposal has intensified on social media, and the hash tag posted on the topic on Chinese microblogging site Saina Weibo has been read 120 million times as of Sunday.