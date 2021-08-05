Enlarged Troika meeting: Russia did not invite India to the Enlarged Troika meeting on Afghanistan

Moscow

Russia did not invite India to a major meeting organized to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Besides Russia, Pakistan, China and America are likely to attend this meeting. The name of this meeting to be held in Qatar is Vistarik Troika. Even before that, Russia had not invited India to the Afghanistan meeting. At this time, too, various speculations were made about Indo-Russian relations.

Meeting on Afghanistan to be held in Doha on August 11

According to the report, a meeting of the expansionist troika on Afghanistan is proposed on August 11 in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Russia had previously held meetings on March 18 and April 30 as part of its efforts. Russia is also organizing the Moscow format to bring peace to Afghanistan and set the conditions for the process of national reconciliation. Even then, Russia had invited other countries except India to this meeting.

India was to be included in the meeting

Amid questions raised over Indo-Russian relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Tashkent last month that his country would continue to work with India and other countries that could affect the situation in Afghanistan. After these comments, there was speculation that India could be included in the next enlarged troika meeting. India has yet to comment on the extended troika meeting.

Everything is not going well in India and Russia?

For several years, questions have been raised about the solidity of Indo-Russian relations. Earlier this year, an India-Russia summit was proposed between the two countries. But, it was canceled due to the Corona virus. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself was due to attend this meeting. This is the first time since 2000 that a summit between India and Russia has been postponed. This meeting has been held continuously for the past 20 years.

Russian Foreign Minister said this on relations with India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in December last year that India’s close partnership and special ties with Russia were weakening due to Western countries led by the United States. At an event of the Russian Council for International Affairs, the Russian state-run think tank, Lavrov alleged that India was moving away from us because of America. He also said that the United States intended to put a lot of pressure on New Delhi in the field of military and technical cooperation with Russia.

Putin also took the name of China without mentioning India

Russian President Vladimir Putin did the same in October last year at the 17th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. Putin mentioned China, Germany, Brazil and South Africa, but said nothing about India. Russia has strengthened its ties with China. The two countries also decided to convert their bilateral relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Many agreements blocked between the two countries

There are many big contracts at stake between India and Russia in the defense sector. There have been claims that India is avoiding any new defense purchase deal with Russia after buying S-400 under US pressure. A formal agreement has not yet been reached between the two countries regarding the production of AK-203. So the factory for the production of this rifle is ready. Apart from this, the case is also blocked at the expense of Kamov KA-226 Maritime Helicopters.

